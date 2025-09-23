Troy Aikman and Joe Buck on a Dec. 23, 2024 ESPN broadcast. (Awful Announcing on X.)

Most NFL fans largely see Troy Aikman’s greatest quality as a broadcaster to be tied to his wealth of experience at the quarterback position. But on the call of Week 3’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions, Aikman showcased his comedic side by incidentally letting his Oklahoma roots shine through on the broadcast, which sparked a funny conversation with his on-air partner Joe Buck.

During the second quarter, Buck brought up how Lions tight end Sam Laporta was the latest of a long list of excellent former Iowa Hawkeye tight ends to transition seamlessly to success at the NFL level. And Aikman concurred that Iowa was indeed a breeding ground for great tight end play.

But for whatever reason, when Aikman responded to Buck, he broke into a bit of a southern twang on accident, which Buck quickly picked up on.

“Sam Laporta is on that long list of Iowa tight ends that have come into the National Football League and just been outstanding.”

“Yeah they have,” replied Aikman. “Whatever is in the water there, boy, they are raising them some good tight ends. No doubt about that.”

“Look at you going country on me,” joked Buck before mocking Aikman with his own country accent. ‘”Look at them good tight ends baby.'”

“I think the Henryetta in me was coming out there, Joe,” added Aikman.

“Whatever’s in the water there, boy. They’re raising them some good tight ends.” “Look at you going country.” “I think the Henryetta in me was coming out there, Joe.” Joe Buck had some fun with Troy Aikman’s phrasing during a conversation about Iowa tight ends.” pic.twitter.com/T65ZNBEDrp — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 23, 2025

As Aikman alluded to, he did spend the formative years of his childhood in Henryetta, Oklahoma, after his family moved from Cerritos, California, when he was 12 years of age. So it’s certainly understandable for Aikman to have a bit of a country accent from time to time.

Still, it’s certainly a bit more of a country accent than most longtime NFL fans remember hearing from him over his years of work as a broadcaster. And interestingly, his country accent made another appearance later on in the second quarter, though this time around it seemed far more intentionally done.

“He did good,” said Aikman, referring to a touchdown-saving tackle made by Lions kicker Jake Bates. “Hey, whatever it takes to get him on the ground.

“Well he’s a former brick salesman in Houston,” added Buck. “Tomball, Texas.”

“Well, I hate to say what he might have been doing with them bricks on that play,” added Aikman in the far more obvious country accent.

“Them bricks….What happened to you?” Buck added, referring to the return of Aikman’s country twang.

More from Buck and Aikman. “I hate to say what he might have been doing with them bricks on that last play.” “Them bricks. What happened to you?” pic.twitter.com/rcLbBLAgsj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 23, 2025

Given Aikman’s upbringing in Henryetta and his lengthy tenure in Dallas, Texas with the Dallas Cowboys as a player, you would be hard-pressed to find many southwestern natives taking much exception to Aikman’s country accent. Even if Joe Buck sees it as more of a gimmick than anything else.