Screen grab: ‘The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz’

Connor McDavid is apparently aware that Greg Cote referred to him as overrated — “McOverrated,” to be exact.

And so is ESPN.

While it initially appeared that the longtime Miami Herald columnist would get to take a victory lap over his scorching hot take as the Florida Panthers took a 3-0 lead over McDavid’s Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final, the tides of the series have since turned. And even if Florida manages to lift Lord Stanley’s Cup in six or seven games, it’s going to be tough for Cote to live down calling a player who’s tallied three goals and eight assists to this point in the series “an underachiever” (not that he won’t try to).

What first began as an impromptu barb on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz has since turned into a column for the Miami Herald and has not only made it’s way to Canada, but ESPN. Before, during and after the Oilers’ 5-3 victory in Game 5 on Tuesday, which cut the Panthers’ series lead to 3-2, ESPN’s broadcast poked fun at the hot take that has come to define the Le Batard Show‘s coverage of the Stanley Cup Final.

“There is no question, Dan Le Batard Show included, anybody else, that this guy is the best player on the planet,” P. K. Subban said of McDavid on ESPN’s pregame show.

As the Oilers took a 4-2 lead into the third period, Mark Messier and Steve Levy decided to get in on the fun.

“Did somebody say overrated?” Messier said of McDavid, who had recorded one goal and two assists to that point.

“Dan Le Batard, how you doing?” Levy asked the camera.

ESPN’s broadcast on the Stanley Cup Final pokes fun at ‘The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz’ for Greg Cote’s take that Connor McDavid is “McOverrated” pic.twitter.com/VWWk0ZRFi0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 19, 2024

After McDavid added a second goal to his stat line to seal Edmonton’s 5-3 win, Subban took to X to take direct aim at Cote.

When you see McJesus for the 1st time… pic.twitter.com/RoyLu20N1w — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) June 19, 2024

Unsurprisingly, the Le Batard Show has leaned into the attention that Cote has generated, frequently reposting clips of ESPN’s coverage calling him — and the show — out. It’s also led to some apparent tension in South Florida, with producer/co-host/Panthers super fan Mike Ryan Ruiz taking issue with Cote’s apparent jinx of his favorite team.