Trey Wingo hasn’t been one to bite his tongue when it comes to ESPN’s approach to its NFL coverage in recent weeks.

And that included during Monday morning’s episode of The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland, as the ex-NFL Live host was asked for his thoughts on his former employer’s propensity for talking about Shedeur Sanders.

“It was embarrassing,” Wingo said of ESPN’s daily offseason debates regarding the Browns’ fourth-string quarterback at the time. “They did it because they knew his name would resonate and they knew his name would create some sort of rabid frothing of the mouth when it was really based on nothing. There’s nothing to suggest that A, he’s going to be terrible or B, he’s going to be great. We don’t have any data. So it’s all just guesswork. It’s all just opinions. And opinions are like noses and buttholes: everybody has them.”

Well then.

While it would be tough to argue with Wingo’s assessment, the reality is that a lot of sports coverage — at ESPN an elsewhere — is opinion-based. Some of that is because that’s what often moves the needle and some of that is because 24/7 sports networks have an infinite amount of time to fill, as the ex-Golic and Wingo co-host alluded to with his recent criticism of the Worldwide Leader in Sports.

As for Sanders, the former Colorado star has remained an occasional topic of conversation in sports media despite having yet to play a single snap through the first eight weeks of his rookie season. But with the Browns returning from their bye, that could very well soon change, as it now appears to be a matter of not if, but when Cleveland will turn its offense over to the NFL’s most famous backup rookie quarterback.