Trey Wingo called Kirk Cousins "in the Hall of Fame of cashing in."

It can be a challenge to cover a graphic featuring dramatically different players, but ESPN’s Trey Wingo sure picked an interesting way to do it Saturday. During ESPN/NFL Network’s coverage of the fourth round of the NFL Draft, the broadcast ran a graphic of “notable fourth-round picks,” featuring a selection of Hall of Famers and then also Kirk Cousins and Dak Prescott. Wingo ran through it with “Hall of Famer John Stallworth, Hall of Famer Steve Largent, Hall of Famer Andre Reed, Hall of Famer Charles Haley, Kirk Cousins, who’s in the Hall of Fame of cashing in, and Dak Prescott, who is finally about to cash in; he’s still got that franchise tag on him, but the Cowboys are giving him all kinds of weapons.”

There’s obviously a large difference between the four Hall of Fame players there and then Cousins, who no one is suggesting for that level at the moment. In eight NFL seasons, he’s made two Pro Bowls, in 2016 and 2019, and thrown for 24,107 yards with 155 touchdowns and 71 interceptions. Maybe he gets there someday, but it would take quite a dramatic improvement in his play. So Wingo definitely couldn’t just say “and possible future Hall of Famer” or something. And Cousins has made a lot of money in his career. But still, “Hall of Fame of cashing in” felt a little mean.

Yes, this wasn’t the easiest segue to make in any case, as there’s a big gap between Charles Haley and Kirk Cousins. But there were some possible ones that wouldn’t have gotten noticed, maybe even just “and current quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Dak Prescott.” Or the graphic could just have included the four Hall of Famers rather than try and work in current players. At any rate, this led to quite the noticeable line from Wingo. But hey, at least he wasn’t calling Cousins’ hometown “known for two things: surfers and smoking weed.”

