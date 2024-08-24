ESPN’s Trevor Matich compared Georgia Tech’s victory over Florida State to watching women’s soccer. Photo Credit: ESPN

ESPN’s Trevor Matich used a surprising analogy Saturday to describe Georgia Tech’s upset win over No. 10 Florida State in Ireland.

In another surprising development, fans loved it.

Georgia Tech won a thriller, 24-21, thanks to Aidan Birr’s game-winning field goal as time expired.

“THEY FOUND THEMSELVES A POT OF GOLD AT THE END OF THEIR IRISH RAINBOW! NO. 10 FLORIDA STATE GOES DOWN IN DUBLIN! WELCOME BACK TO COLLEGE FOOTBALL! RESERVE YOUR SATURDAYS FROM HERE ON OUT!” – Joe Tessitore on Georgia Tech’s walk-off, upset win 🏈🎙️🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/uwCZyNEiXY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 24, 2024



Georgia Tech fans hadn’t even had time to hit the Irish pubs when Matich offered his take on how the Yellow Jackets won the game.

He compared Tech’s win to women’s soccer.

“I tell you, it just makes me think of women’s soccer … one of my favorite sports to watch,” Matich said. “One of my favorite sports to watch outside football is USA Women’s soccer in international play, whether it’s in the Olympics or whether it’s in the World Cup. Because if they struggle early, if a team gets a breakaway and gets a goal against them, a lot of teams in soccer will like clutch their pearls and be all worried.

“Women, you just see the attitude rise up, it’s like, ‘Oh, no way man.’ And they come right back and they smash and they smash until they win. And Georgia Tech took that first hit from that first drive for a touchdown from Florida State, and they had that same attitude. ‘Oh no, they’re ranked, they’re the big team that everybody’s talking about. … and they smashed and they smashed.”

ESPN’s Trevor Matich on why Georgia Tech’s upset win over Florida State reminds him of women’s soccer. 🏈⚽️ pic.twitter.com/M12milr7Tw — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 24, 2024

Matich paid a nice tribute to the USWNT, and to Georgia Tech for pulling off the upset. Yet some fans admitted they had no idea where the ESPN analyst was going when he mentioned women’s soccer. They generally agreed things worked out.

Not the first comparison that would’ve come to my mind but the man is not wrong https://t.co/pSQcRlNqhv — Nick Joseph (@NickJoe58) August 24, 2024

Honestly I guess that’s a good comparison but not what I immediately thought of. Also thought was going to be worse than what I imagined https://t.co/sEnLgMBnKt — Juan RC 🇵🇷 (@elclass_king) August 24, 2024

Ya know what. He’s not wrong 😂 https://t.co/eofSBtn4aa — Preston Adams (@MeetThePres0709) August 24, 2024



[ESPN]