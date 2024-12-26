Photo Credit: ESPN

Should Alabama have been in the College Football Playoff? ESPN College Football analyst Trevor Matich doesn’t seem to think so.

During halftime of Tuesday night’s Hawaii Bowl between South Florida and San José State, Matich — or rather his alter ego, Trevor Claus — was in the studio handing out Christmas gifts to different college football teams. Co-host Zubin Mehenti opined, “I think there’s been more chatter about Alabama than all the 12 teams that made the playoff and the eight that remain,” then asked Trevor Claus for his gift to the Tide.

“Well, they lost three games, Alabama did, and so they did not make the playoff,” Matich said. “And so I’m giving them the gift of music, Zubin. The gift of music. So they can have just a better feeling around their complex.”

Matich then revealed the world’s tiniest violin, which plays two songs.

“The first is ‘Cry Me a River because I lost and didn’t make the playoff.’ And the second song that plays is…”

Boomer Sooner, Oklahoma’s fight song, then played.

ESPN’s “Trevor Claus” gifts Alabama a Christmas present – the world’s tiniest violin that plays “Boomer Sooner” after Tide’s loss to #Sooners pic.twitter.com/89fDjUIJSI — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) December 25, 2024

While playing Boomer Sooner had all the subtlety of a punch to the face, Matich explained the song choice for anyone who might not be up to speed.

“That’s because they lost late in the season to Oklahoma,” Matich said, referencing Alabama’s 24-3 loss to the unranked Sooners, who finished their regular season at 6-6.

“They got stomped by the Sooners,” Matich added. “And if they’d have beaten the Sooners, they probably would have made the playoff.”

Boomer Sooner then began to play again.

Sometimes coal isn’t just a bad gift.

[Eric Bailey on X, Photo Credit: ESPN]