On Thursday, ESPN announced more details about its forthcoming ACC Network show ACC PM.

The three-hour show, which premieres at 4 PM on Monday, August 22nd, will be hosted by Mark Packer (as previously announced last month) and airs each weekday at 4 PM ET. Packer will be joined on the show by Tre Boston and Taylor Tannebaum, a pair of new additions to ACC Network.

ACC PM’s focus will be on football, while “news and commentary” will also be included.

Boston, an NFL vet who last played in the league during the 2020 season, went to North Carolina and spent five of his seven years in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers.

“This is truly a blessing and I’m thankful for ESPN and ACCN for the opportunity to be a part of the network and help launch the new afternoon show,” said Boston. “I love to talk, and this is a professional step I’ve always wanted to take. Mark Packer is the one of the best in the business and Taylor brings a unique and fresh perspective that I’m eager to learn from and grow with. I’m an ACC guy, so to be able to talk ACC football and sports every afternoon is a match made in heaven.”

Tannebaum went to Florida State and has been a sports anchor and reporter in Indianapolis since 2018.

“Ever since ACCN launched in 2019, it’s been a dream of mine to be a part of it,” said Tannebaum. “As a Florida State alum, I take great pride in the ACC and I’m humbled to be given the opportunity to highlight the conference every day. Even more exciting is the chance to join forces with Mark Packer and Tre Boston to bring viewers and fans a mix of in-depth insight and personality on ACC PM each afternoon. It’s a team I’m honored to be a part of and a product we are thrilled to share.”

On July 1st, ACC Network’s Packer and Durham morning show came to an end, with Packer moving on to this show and cohost Wes Durham focusing on play by play for live events on ACC Network.

