While ESPN has released fewer 30 For 30 episodes in recent years, the Worldwide Leader is putting a newfound emphasis on its podcast spinoff.

That includes an upcoming series, Murder at The U, which focuses on the 2006 murder of Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Bryan Pata.

On Tuesday, ESPN released a trailer for the upcoming 30 For 30 Podcasts installment, which will premiere on Feb. 12. That comes three days after Rashaun Jones is scheduled to stand trial on second-degree murder charges for his alleged role in his former teammate’s death.

ESPN Investigative Reporter Paula Lavigne will host the series, with Dan Arruda and Scott Franke adding additional reporting. The podcast promises to “unravel the true story behind one of college football’s darkest tragedies — the 2006 murder of University of Miami star Bryan Pata — and the years-long pursuit of truth that followed,” with its full description as follows:

At just 22 years old, Pata was a senior defensive tackle for the Hurricanes and a top NFL prospect — a hometown hero with a seemingly unstoppable future. But one November night, after practice, his life was cut short when he was shot and killed outside his Miami apartment complex. The shocking crime sent tremors through the football world and left his family, teammates, and an entire community demanding answers that never came. Nearly 11 years later, a team of ESPN journalists began reexamining the long-stalled case — uncovering new evidence, tracking down forgotten witnesses, and ultimately helping bring the story back into the public eye. Their reporting, and a lawsuit against Miami police to open records, unearthed revelations that reignited the investigation, which resulted in the arrest of one of Pata’s former teammates, Rashaun Jones, who is now awaiting trial.

Murder at The U will be available on ESPN.com, the ESPN App, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube, iHeart and wherever podcasts are available.