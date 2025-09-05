Photo Credit: ESPN

ESPN will have its hands full in Week 2 of College GameDay after the emotional sendoff given to Lee Corso last weekend in Columbus, Ohio.

In an attempt to appeal to a rowdy Oklahoma crowd for this Saturday’s SEC-Big Ten clash between Oklahoma and Michigan, the Worldwide Leader is bringing in a high-profile former Sooner to be the guest picker.

In a social media post on Thursday from the College GameDay X account, it was revealed that former Oklahoma point guard and current Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young would be the guest picker in Week 2, sharing a message for Oklahoma fans in the video.

“What’s up, y’all? It’s Trae Young here,” said Young. “Excited to welcome y’all to my hometown, my home city of Norman, Oklahoma, and be this weekend’s celebrity guest picker on College GameDay. Just a week after Lee Corso decided to hang it up, we’ve got that team from up north coming down here. And I’m not worried at all. I’m ready to set the tone. I know Sooner fans are ready to set the tone. So we know what we’ve got to do. Boomer f****** Sooner!”

“BOOMER F—ING SOONER‼️” Can’t wait to have Atlanta Hawks star and Oklahoma Sooners legend @TheTraeYoung as this week’s guest picker in Norman 🙌 pic.twitter.com/f2MRwqdEYR — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 4, 2025

Young is no stranger to College GameDay, serving as the guest picker back in 2020 for a Week 8 matchup against in-state rival Oklahoma State, a game that Oklahoma dominated and won 41-13. Young isn’t quite familiar with the live environment of College GameDay, however, as he participated in the show virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions at the time.

Young’s football knowledge was also on full display, as he accurately predicted eight of ten games during his last appearance.

Given how beloved Young was as a Sooner in his lone season with the program in 2017-18, you would be hard-pressed to find that many Oklahoma fans who will be upset with his selection as GameDay guest picker. Expect Young to get a massive pop from the partisan crowd in Norman when he shows up on Saturday.