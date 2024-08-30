Credit: ESPN

After Doc Rivers and JJ Redick elected to go into coaching—something that ESPN was worried that Jeff Van Gundy and Marc Jackson would do—the network is searching for a third man for its No. 1 NBA booth. Mike Breen and Doris Burke fill those other two chairs, but ESPN continues to search internally and externally for that heir apparent.

And while some of those names might be more obvious than others, The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand has the scoop on the quartet of names the Worldwide Leader is currently sifting through. According to Marchand, atop that list are Grant Hill, Richard Jefferson, Tim Legler and Jay Bilas.

NEWS: ABC/ESPN has Grant Hill, Richard Jefferson, Tim Legler and Jay Bilas atop its list of candidates to join Mike Breen and Doris Burke on its lead NBA Finals team, The Athletic has learned. Full details …https://t.co/J9LDax724Z — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) August 30, 2024

There’s also the possibility that ESPN lets Breen and Burke run the show, as was reportedly a possibility before Redick came aboard. Three-person booths can be a delicate balance to get right. Breen-Van Gundy-Jackson had it figured out. But something might be refreshing about simplifying things and letting the two veterans do their thing as a duo.

But alas, ESPN seems to be pushing for a trio.

Hill is an intriguing candidate despite his existing contract with TNT Sports.

While Warner Bros. Discovery no longer holds NBA rights after the 2024-25 season, Hill’s experience with the network could make him a valuable asset to ESPN. He is part of their lead Final Four team with Ian Eagle and Bill Raftery but has also worked as an analyst for NBA TV’s studio shows and provided game commentary for their Center Court game package. Additionally, he has contributed commentary for select NBA on TNT regular season and Playoff games.

So, this wouldn’t be a new venture for him exactly; it would just be making the jump to a different network and working with people he hasn’t worked with before. But perhaps it would be a more seamless transition than plucking someone from the company’s college ranks and promoting them to the big leagues.

Then there’s Bilas. The 60-year-old is a bit of a wild card, considering that he’s a leading voice for ESPN’s college basketball and NBA Draft coverage, but he hasn’t really lent his expertise to the pro game that much. While he’d undoubtedly be able to make that jump, Marchand described him as a “longshot.”

But those who aren’t long shots are Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler.

Jefferson was the top choice for the job before Redick got it, so that might point to him being the next guy up. Now that Redick’s coaching, it seems like his time has come. However, with recent changes at ESPN, it remains to be seen if the former NBA star is the next man up or if ESPN will opt to go in a different direction.

And that different direction could be Legler, who perhaps doesn’t get his due enough at the company. In June, Ryan Glasspiegel of The New York Post reported that Legler and ESPN were discussing a new contract and that ESPN leadership has warmed up to the idea” of Legler calling more games.

Well, like with Jefferson, the leadership has since been reorganized. However, even with that reorganization, they remain in the mix for the analyst position alongside Breen and Burke.

Whether the network opts for a seasoned veteran like Hill or a rising star like Jefferson, the successful candidate must seamlessly integrate into Breen and Burke’s dynamic and provide insightful commentary that resonates with viewers.

The future of ESPN’s top NBA booth hinges on this decision.

[The Athletic]