Around the Horn came to an end after well over two decades on the air at 5 p.m. ET as a tentpole franchise for ESPN. But now that the dust has settled there is one big question that remains – what is next for host Tony Reali?

Reali has been making the media rounds throughout the last week talking about the cancellation of ATH, how he hoped to change the minds of his bosses, and the uncertainty surrounding his future. And for the moment, it appears for all intents and purposes that he will be moving on from the WorldWide Leader in Sports when his contract expires soon.

That was evident as the Around the Horn host made his first post-ATH move as soon as the show went off the air.

Tony Reali hosted a live stream following the final edition of Around the Horn on his new YouTube page that lasted about two hours and had about a dozen of his former panelists appear throughout the stream.

Tony Reali also has a website where he says that he is open for work. “Event? Retreat? Fantasy draft? Game night? Godfather to your kid? You’ll never know unless you ask! Reach out to tony@tonyreali.com.” There’s also a sign-up where fans can get updates and join “Team Reali” on what projects may be in store for his future.

With Tony Reali departing ESPN, it’s still a bit surreal and hard to fathom that the network seemingly has not been able to find a place for someone who is so universally respected and beloved. There are very few people who can appear on national television every weekday for 20 years and still maintain that kind of support without ever seeing viewers grow tired or weary of their presence. But Reali has always been such a feel-good and positive personality that any network or media company would be lucky to have him. He has mentioned talks with NBC as one possibility, but so far there’s been nothing concrete on a potential deal there.

So for now it appears that Tony Reali will go the independent route on his own until the day comes when his next long-term role materializes.