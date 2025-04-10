Image edited by Liam McGuire

As Around the Horn nears the end of an incredible run on ESPN, the future of host Tony Reali might be uncertain, but it’s bright.

Reali joined the Awful Announcing Podcast this week, where he celebrated Around the Horn and discussed his loyalty to PTI, his relationships with Max Kellerman and Jay Mariotti, and his future in media.

During the interview, Reali confirmed that his contract with ESPN is set to expire this summer, explaining that he’s thinking about free agency for the first time in his career. Previously, Reali was never open to leaving Around the Horn, even though it may not have been his best negotiation tactic. But as Reali now considers his future in the industry, he does so by looking at the content he consumes.

“Who am I in this industry? I’m a host, I’m not an analyst, so now I have to apply myself differently, and I’m comfortable with that,” Reali said. “And I just marvel at Ernie Johnson, who has had a career that is so admirable, as a human, everything we have come to know about him is admirable. And I don’t know him at all. But I know how he hosts, I know how he likes to host, how conversational he is, and how he’s also been, much like myself, committed to one thing.”

Reali also noted he recently told Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated that NFL RedZone interests him, but wanted to clarify he was talking about the show as a model for other types of television, and is not attempting to take Scott Hanson away from his hosting duties. Reali did not draw this parallel, but it is interesting to note ESPN’s potential connection to Inside the NBA and NFL RedZone. Inside the NBA will air on ESPN through a licensing agreement with TNT Sports beginning next season. And for much of the last year, ESPN has been in talks to acquire NFL Media, which includes RedZone.

“I read those, and I get excited,” Reali said about the possibility that ESPN could have Inside the NBA and NFL Media on its platforms in the future. “I don’t know any inside information.”

Asked if he has a relationship with anyone from Inside the NBA, Reali said he does know Charles Barkley through their mutual friend, Michael Wilbon, and has spent a night out with the popular basketball analyst, even garnering a kiss on the cheek.

“I know what they do on television and what Ernie does on television with them is the basis of how I like doing TV, that’s relatable, unpredictable television,” Reali continued. “I work in dynamics, and that dynamic is great. I will always do it my way, which is to say I’d have fun working with Charles and Shaq…I like to make TV, that’s the type of TV that we’re already doing. So those are amazing, exciting jobs. Absolutely.”

As Reali enters contract negotiations and discusses his future with ESPN, are they aware that he, like most sports TV hosts in the industry, would be interested in a role with Inside the NBA should the opportunity arise?

“Do they think I have interest? I think everyone knows I have interest in a lot of things,” Reali said. “There are so few hosting jobs, but I think they know I’m an ideas person and I’m also thinking of places that don’t necessarily exist right now.”

Reali was cautious about reiterating that he wasn’t coming for anyone’s job. But everyone knows Johnson would like to retire soon. While Adam Lefkoe remains a top candidate to succeed Johnson, Inside the NBA’s move to ESPN might alter those plans.

If Reali agrees to a new deal with ESPN, it will be interesting to see if he gets an opportunity to be Johnson’s understudy. Reali is energetic and entertaining, but he’s always been focused on setting others up for success, which is the most crucial quality for the next host of Inside the NBA. Reali hosted Around the Horn for 21 years. And despite having the opportunity to put himself front and center, he never became bigger than the show. That’s a rare quality in television.

Subscribe to the Awful Announcing Podcast to hear more of Tony Reali’s conversation. The full episode will be available on Friday, April 11, wherever you listen to podcasts.