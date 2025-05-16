Credit: The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

Tony Reali has worked on ESPN’s 5 p.m. ET window his entire professional career.

Now, with the end of Around the Horn looming later this month, the host formerly known as “Stat Boy” is thinking beyond the Worldwide Leader for the first time.

Reali told Barrett Media this week that he does not expect to have one professional home after Around the Horn ends.

“I know I can do an Around the Horn 2.0-type show that has a different name or has a different bent,” Reali told Barrett. “It’s just with streamers — I wouldn’t mind coming in and just kicking it around with people for a little while [as] I’m also pursuing the biggest jobs in sports TV, and then even stuff that’s outside that.”

Among those jobs he hopes to pursue include game shows, children’s television, esports competitions, and sports reporting in addition to short- and longform podcasting and parenting content on his own platforms, including a forthcoming YouTube channel.

That is a mighty long list, but it speaks to Reali’s versatility covering stories across sports on ATH all these years with a variety of panelists. It also demonstrates a hunger to finally try new things after a career hosting one show (plus a half-decade stint as a contributor to Good Morning America on ABC).

Previously, Reali has teased a desire to host NFL RedZone and Inside the NBA.

Since ESPN canceled ATH, the typically reclusive Reali has appeared on The Dan Le Batard Show and done many interviews. He is one of sports media’s biggest free agents of 2025.