Tony Reali is about to become one of the most interesting sports media free agents in recent memory.

For the past two decades, Reali has held one main job: host of ESPN’s Around the Horn. That’s unique in this business. Most sports media personalities, hosts especially, appear on multiple shows or work for multiple outlets. Reali is different. He’s kept score on ESPN’s 5 p.m. ET show since 2004, and that’s about it.

That gig will be coming to an end in May, when ATH airs its final episode after a 23-year run.

There’s no question, Reali could slot into a number of other television gigs, both inside and outside of sports media, and be an instant success. But in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated‘s Jimmy Traina, Reali seems to be angling for one job in particular: host of NFL RedZone.

When asked by Traina what his “dream gig” would be, Reali didn’t beat around the bush.

“If you tell me there’s any way, ANY WAY in the world, I mean, who in sports media doesn’t love the RedZone channel? You tell me in any way, any sports, stick RedZone as a name on any type of sport or programming and I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s the type of hosting, that serves my sports muscles.'”

Coincidentally, that job might come available sooner rather than later. Last month, reports surfaced that current RedZone host Scott Hanson’s negotiations with NFL Media have stalled, and that he is currently being courted by NBC for a “wide-ranging job that could include Olympics and NFL coverage.”

When asked directly by Traina whether he’d want the RedZone job if it became available, Reali was clear.

“Oh my goodness. Come on. Do you watch the RedZone? It’s the best. That is a jewel of television. That’s one of the best jobs in TV. Absolutely.”

Even though Reali hasn’t been a free agent in over 20 years, him (and his agent) are clearly doing the right things to make sure he lands a prime gig after ATH has run its course.

“I’ve been talking to everybody,” Reali said. “I’ve been trying to gauge what my talents are and what I think they are. I’m going to be somebody who is going to be a little more diversified in what I’m doing. It’s not gonna be one show. It’s going to be a number of shows. I’m bringing the energy and I’m bringing the enthusiasm and positivity. That’s very attractive to any show, but I like the wrap-around shows.”

Per the Sports Illustrated report, Tony Reali’s contract with ESPN expires in August. At that point, he might have plenty of suitors outside of the Worldwide Leader interested in his services.