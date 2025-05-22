Photo Credit: ESPN

Now that Around the Horn is ending this week, longtime host Tony Reali is finally spilling the beans on everything related to the show’s storied history.

In his latest interview during the show’s wind-down, Reali joined Stupodity with Jon “Stugotz” Weiner and revealed his Mt. Rushmore of ATH panelists. Reali also detailed his criteria in depth, given that he has long refrained from picking favorites.

“My Mt. Rushmore is who would literally survive on Mt. Rushmore,” Reali explained. “Who are the last four surviving debaters? We’re talking about endurance. We’re talking about expert analytical argument. We’re talking about the will to do what the other people won’t, in a sports debate.”

The list:

Bob Ryan

Woody Paige

Sarah Spain

Bomani Jones

Ryan because he best represents the antagonistic spirit of the show; Paige because he is most synonymous with the show; Spain because she was the most fearless; and Jones because he, according to Reali, has never really lost.

“He’s never really lost a sports debate, he’s just allowed it to end,” Reali said of the former Highly Questionable and High Noon host.

For anyone who believed Reali had never thought of his top ATHers or allowed himself to imagine his own Mt. Rushmore, think again. Of course, the man who runs the controls did not defer to points totals or winning percentage with his picks. This is an art, not a science.

Last year, Awful Announcing’s list leaned far more toward the old school. Our top four were Tim Cowlishaw, Woody Paige, J.A. Adande, and Jackie MacMullan.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

If the response to that piece is any indication, Tony Reali will be hearing from the many other past and current panelists about his list.