The Chicago Bears had a disappointing 8-8 record in 2019, after going 12-4 and winning the NFC North in 2018. Mitch Trubisky struggled at quarterback in his third season, leading the Bears to acquire Nick Foles this offseason to compete with Trubisky for the starting job.

Well, on Monday’s edition of Around the Horn, Tony Reali had a line mocking Trubisky’s accuracy issues at quarterback.

Reali said, “I didn’t want to Trubisky it.”

It’s a line that likely drew some laughs, and is the sort of thing that has surely been said quite a bit in Chicago over the last year. But Reali immediately felt very bad, and tweeted a heartfelt apology to Trubisky.

The longtime ATH host told Trubisky on Twitter, “It was small of me,” and “one of those, ‘what a moron I am’ 2 secs after you say it moments.”

@Mtrubisky10 Hey Mitchell, Tony Reali here from ESPN. I would like to apologize for a line I just had at end of AroundTheHorn about inaccurate passes.”I didn’t want to Trubisky it“ was the line. It was small of me. One of those, ‘what a moron I am’ 2 secs after you say it moments — Tony Reali (@TonyReali) May 4, 2020

In follow-up tweets, Reali mentioned the Thumbs Up Mission, an organization Trubisky supports which works to “fortify families where a parent or child is fighting cancer.”

Reali told Trubisky, “Please know I will be paying my error & embarrassment forward in the form of a donation to them. Best to you and yours- again I am truly sorry.”

I recall you support the Thumbs Up Mission from cleats you wore for a game recently. Please know I will be paying my error & embarrassment forward in the form of a donation to them. Best to you and yours-again I am truly sorry. Tony Reali — Tony Reali (@TonyReali) May 4, 2020

hope and laughter is welcome. But like all those who fight a fight alongside someone else – it’s about instilling the eternal spirit and perspective. We are lucky to have organizations like @ThumbsUpMission that do this so well. — Tony Reali (@TonyReali) May 4, 2020

Well, this is an excellent example of how much of a pro and class act Reali is. These sort of lines and jabs are *frequently* made on sports television and radio networks, especially during the morning and daytime hours with the debate shows. The Skip Bayless types have made careers coming up with nicknames and criticisms of various sports figures.

Reali didn’t have to apologize, but it says a lot about him that he did. And that’s before even factoring in the donation he made to a foundation Trubisky supports.