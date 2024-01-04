PTI talks about Caitlin Clark Photo Credit: ESPN
Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon may have gotten in over their heads Wednesday on Pardon the Interruption when the topic turned to Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark.

The two PTI hosts are knowledgeable and entertaining on many sports topics, but they don’t usually delve into women’s college basketball and the WNBA. They did just that Wednesday, talking about Clark’s future.

Fans watching the ESPN show quickly let them know they were out of their element.

Kornheiser and Wilbon began their discussion by praising Clark, who, along with LSU star Angel Reese, has significantly boosted interest in women’s college basketball. While Clark could return to Iowa for a fifth season, she may opt to join the WNBA.

The PTI duo contended that Clark can earn more, thanks to NIL sponsorship money, as a college player than in the WNBA.

“I am probably speaking stupidity here when I say this, but it’s probably based on at least reasonable thought,” Kornheiser said, “I think she should apply for a graduate year and play again. Because the pay cut she’s going to have to take to go to the WNBA compared with the NIL money …”

“Yes!” Wilbon interrupted. “80 percent.”

“You’re right — she fills that gym!” Kornheiser said. “Her money is worth it and must be fabulous, and the WNBA can’t give her that kind of money.”

“She and Angel Reese are must-see in person or on television … and they got to take pay cuts next year, big ones if they go to the league,” Wilbon said.

That is certainly a common misperception. True, WNBA salaries lag behind NBA deals. Still, Clark will earn a minimum rookie salary of at least $74,000 in the WNBA, in addition to her lucrative sponsorship deals. There’s no reason she won’t retain current sponsors and even add new ones as she moves to the next level.

Fans quickly roasted the PTI hosts for their thoughts on Clark.


