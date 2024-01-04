Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon may have gotten in over their heads Wednesday on Pardon the Interruption when the topic turned to Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark.

The two PTI hosts are knowledgeable and entertaining on many sports topics, but they don’t usually delve into women’s college basketball and the WNBA. They did just that Wednesday, talking about Clark’s future.

Fans watching the ESPN show quickly let them know they were out of their element.

Kornheiser and Wilbon began their discussion by praising Clark, who, along with LSU star Angel Reese, has significantly boosted interest in women’s college basketball. While Clark could return to Iowa for a fifth season, she may opt to join the WNBA.

The PTI duo contended that Clark can earn more, thanks to NIL sponsorship money, as a college player than in the WNBA.

“I am probably speaking stupidity here when I say this, but it’s probably based on at least reasonable thought,” Kornheiser said, “I think she should apply for a graduate year and play again. Because the pay cut she’s going to have to take to go to the WNBA compared with the NIL money …”

“Yes!” Wilbon interrupted. “80 percent.”

“You’re right — she fills that gym!” Kornheiser said. “Her money is worth it and must be fabulous, and the WNBA can’t give her that kind of money.”

“She and Angel Reese are must-see in person or on television … and they got to take pay cuts next year, big ones if they go to the league,” Wilbon said.

"I am probably speaking stupidity here when I say this…" Both Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser suggest Caitlin Clark will take a significant pay cut when she leaves Iowa for the WNBA. pic.twitter.com/nyryse0Dxi — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 4, 2024

That is certainly a common misperception. True, WNBA salaries lag behind NBA deals. Still, Clark will earn a minimum rookie salary of at least $74,000 in the WNBA, in addition to her lucrative sponsorship deals. There’s no reason she won’t retain current sponsors and even add new ones as she moves to the next level.

Fans quickly roasted the PTI hosts for their thoughts on Clark.

All of this. I’m very tired of the idea that a massively marketable female athlete will not retain her lucrative marketing deals simply because she goes pro! Also, she doesn’t need to “apply for a graduate year.” She has a year of eligibility remaining anyway. https://t.co/isKQbw4y3q — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) January 4, 2024

I guess the theory is that she won't stand out as much in the W as she does in college and thus won't garner the same endorsement deals but…that doesn't really track tbh — Michael Hurwitz (@TheJaunxPatrol) January 4, 2024

This is outdated discourse about the potential of the WNBA to be fertile grounds for carrying over earning potential from NIL to professional. Smart money was in on women’s sports some years ago. These are “last to the party” concepts. At the same time the WNBA, teams and it’s… https://t.co/hkD0zFwVkN — Ros Gold-Onwude (@ROSGO21) January 4, 2024

“I am probably speaking stupidity here” – we love a king who doesn’t let self-awareness and reason stop him — Chris Wozniak (@wlohaty) January 3, 2024

This is the casual take. Iowa businesses aren’t leaving her. Indiana businesses will endorse her. She will be able to get international deals, too. She doesn’t get a check from Iowa, so the WNBA check is more, too. She is basically printing her own money going forward — Tim McMahon (@timmymac1976) January 4, 2024



[Bri Lewerke; Photo Credit: ESPN]