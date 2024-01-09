Credit: Pardon the Interruption

Draymond Green returned to the Golden State Warriors after an NBA suspension, just in time to help his team during the stretch run of the season.

Green followed the announcement by opening up about how NBA commissioner Adam Silver talked him out of retiring. But Pardon the Interruption host Tony Kornheiser argued on Monday that Silver was actually just being selfish.

“It’s hard to look at this and not think Silver is doing everything in his power to get the Warriors into the playoffs,” Kornheiser said on PTI, “knowing that the Warriors and the Lakers are the two biggest TV draws he has. Both teams below .500 and battling for 10th place in the West.”

After co-host Michael Wilbon questioned the decision to bring Green back so soon, Kornheiser went a step further.

“It’s a weak decision,” he said.

In an episode of his own podcast on Monday, Green explained how the intensity of his professional life was causing him to consider retirement. Conversations with Silver, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, and star player Steph Curry helped him get his mind right and decide to return to the court.

Green said it meant a lot to have a commissioner who cared about him as a person during his suspension. In the past, Silver has spoken thoughtfully about the mental health repercussions NBA players face due to the spotlight they exist in.

And while Golden State continues to be a TV draw largely because of Curry, Kornheiser’s argument centers on only one of the Warriors or Lakers getting in. If the NBA had a pick, they probably would want both in. And if just one, clearly Los Angeles.

Silver may have made a mistake letting Green come back so soon. But it likely isn’t the TV ratings conspiracy Kornheiser is imagining.

