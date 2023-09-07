ESPN’s Tom Luginbill fights through the crowd at Duke. Screengrab via Twitter.

Have you ever wondered how sideline reporters are able to magically appear for a postgame interview in the midst of thousands of fans storming the field after a huge college football victory? ESPN’s Tom Luginbill was faced with that task after Duke upset #9 Clemson on Monday night by a score of 28-7.

Wonder no more. Because it’s not magic, it’s sheer determination!

By the time the game ended, Duke fans and students were already crowding the sideline ready to get on the field and celebrate their comprehensive victory over Dabo Swinney and company. Luginbill was ready. He was stationed at the edge of the field for the final play.

ESPN’s Matt Schick shared this unbelievable video of Luginbill fighting through the crowd to get to the coach’s postgame handshake and interview the winning coach. While Luginbill might study All 22 film in his scouting of prospects and recruits, here we get to study his own performance from the All 2200 camera. Watch as he evades would-be obstacles like Reggie Bush in his days at USC.

The best performance from week one? Tom Luginbill navigating the scrum following the Duke/Clemson game. Had good pad level, created space, shed blocks and finished strong. His coach is gonna be pleased when he goes back and watches the film. pic.twitter.com/UhHsFOI8vA — Matt Schick (@ESPN_Schick) September 6, 2023

Luginbill combines the explosiveness of Barry Sanders with the field vision of Gale Sayers. There’s even a bit of Mike Alstott power in there as he removes one particular student from his path. He even leaves the security person who is clearly tasked with following him behind in the crowd as he makes his way to Elko in just 17 seconds.

A clear five star performance from Luginbill and a remarkable video that shows what it’s really like sometimes in the world of college football sideline reporting.

[Matt Schick on Twitter]