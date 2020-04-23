Todd McShay won’t be part of ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage this year, but he’s got a pretty good reason: he’s recovering from COVID-19.

ESPN also released a statement from VP of production Seth Markman, wishing McShay well.

McShay was scheduled to work on the ABC, storyline-centric broadcast of the Draft for Days 1 and 2 before transitioning to the standard ESPN broadcast for Day 3. Thanks to the collaborative Draft broadcast this year between ESPN and NFL Network, the broadcast will still have two Draft analysts with Mel Kiper Jr and NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah.

However, not having McShay in the fold this year is a disappointing outcome for everyone. Most of his work at ESPN is based around these three days, and it sucks that he won’t be able to be a part of the coverage today, tomorrow, and Saturday.

McShay’s health is clearly more important than him working the Draft. We wish him nothing but the best going forward, and hope that he’ll be good to go for the next college football season (whenever that may be) and next year’s NFL Draft.