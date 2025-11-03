Screengrab: ESPN on YouTube

When you’re in the star-making business, you believe you can turn almost anyone into a celebrity.

ESPN creates stars. The Worldwide Leader in Sports has the resources, platforms, and money to turn marginally knowns into household names. That’s the power of its brand. It’s so strong that occasionally, viewers believe former ESPNers are still with the company long after they’ve left.

But what happens after these stars exit the Disney-owned universe? Should they be treated as valued alumni or persona non grata? Todd McShay raised some interesting points recently when he expressed annoyance with his former employer. He said that ESPN has blocked his attempts to reunite with Mel Kiper Jr. on the air.

Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr. defined ESPN’s draft coverage for nearly two decades. However, the network is now refusing to let them share a microphone years later.

“What’s been going on with Mel and I is some petty, petty sh*t,” McShay said last week on his episode of his show at The Ringer. “And it’s been going on with Mel and I recently, ever since I started this show. “

This isn’t surprising. ESPN has an obligation to protect its brand and understandably doesn’t want to share its talent with a competitor. However, you can also argue that letting Mel Kiper Jr. appear with Todd McShay shouldn’t affect a massive media empire.

What’s the harm?

McShay’s complaint is common among former ESPNers. Dan Le Batard, who left ESPN in January 2021, has voiced similar issues. Tim Kurkjian, ESPN’s OG baseball analyst, used to make regular appearances on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz. Now, it’s less frequent. This also reflects ESPN’s general approach towards its former employees. Dan Patrick accused ESPN of a smear campaign when he bolted in 2007.

ESPN could take the high road by extending special courtesies, especially for those who contributed to the success it enjoys today. Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr. did for draft coverage what Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon did for sports debates. They became the archetype that others have followed, but no one has been able to duplicate. However, while Kornheiser and Wilbon are still going strong on Pardon the Interruption, McShay and Kiper have been split, perhaps permanently.

McShay stated that ESPN prefers the public not to see a reunion.

“It’s just the new girlfriend, who’s going to block with their body the opportunity to let the public see the rapport her boyfriend has with the ex,” he explained. “And it’s jealous, petty sh*t rooted in insecurity.”

Le Batard and Patrick are outliers. Most ex-ESPNers who leave the mothership don’t retain the same sort of relevance as they enjoyed previously. ESPN risks nothing by letting Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr. team up again for old time’s sake, as long as it’s within reason. Probably not during the height of draft coverage season, but maybe a few times a year during the slow summer months. That seems fair.

If what McShay is saying is true, stonewalling a reunion out of spite seems unnecessary and beneath ESPN. It doesn’t have to be this way as Kiper has new tag-team partners with Field Yates and Matt Miller, who are earning plenty of valuable airtime throughout the draft process.

There will be a day when those voices are no longer at the Worldwide Leader. Hopefully, ESPN will treat them better.