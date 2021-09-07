In a tweet, ESPN Senior NFL Draft Analyst & College Football Analyst Todd McShay revealed that he will “take some time away to focus on my health and my family.” In a retweet of McShay’s post, ESPN said, “Todd has ESPN’s full support as he steps away at this time to focus on his health and his family.”

The thoughts of our entire ESPN team are with Todd & his family. https://t.co/hoUqy7Pbhz pic.twitter.com/Go9sTS92XB — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 7, 2021

McShay has had to take time off for a couple different health issues. He had to miss the 2020 NFL Draft due to being in the hospital with COVID-19 while in November 2020, McShay had to leave the sideline midway through the Wisconsin-Northwestern game due to illness. This latest absence came a few days after he did a sideline report during Saturday’s Alabama-Miami game that showed him on-camera looking around and struggling to come up with the words for his report.

Details are minimal as it’s McShay’s prerogative if he wants to keep things private. We hope that whatever he’s going through, things go well and Todd will be back as soon as he’s able to.