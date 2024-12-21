Greg McElroy and Sean McDonough on the “Fortnite OG Kickoff” broadcast of the Indiana-Notre Dame CFP game. (Screengrab via Tom Dierberger/Sports Illustrated.)

Broadcast sponsorships have long been a source of awkwardness, but ESPN/ABC’s latest for this year’s College Football Playoff might take the cake.

During Friday’s Notre Dame-Indiana game, the network heavily promoted its “Fortnite OG Kickoff” sponsorship, with announcer Sean McDonough repeatedly mentioning it on air.

“You’re watching the Fortnite OG Kickoff.” pic.twitter.com/lDYQx1S9gl — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 21, 2024

That prompted much criticism, especially for the repetition. Some of that came from an unusual source: Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis.

If they say Fortnite OG one more time — Will Levis (@will_levis) December 21, 2024

Hilariously, Levis followed that up by saying that his opposition wasn’t to the sponsorship. He’s played a lot of Fortnite over the years, but he didn’t like the repetition.

I’m sayin as an og fort player myself I might hop on for the first time in years. Catch me glidin through Dusty Depot like Jeremiyah Love — Will Levis (@will_levis) December 21, 2024

But this led to a lot of people roasting Levis, including his mayo-in-coffee take and sponsorships, his draft night fall, his play, how he got benched for Mason Rudolph this past week (it’s a Christmas miracle!), and how he’s often been talked about on broadcasts.

Your QB passer rating is higher than your damage per game lol — KapkanMiAmor (@UmpireAlpha) December 21, 2024

If they say Mayo Game Day Be Delicious one more time https://t.co/NXAFJ7Z1Df — Mark’s Pope (@KentuckyPope) December 21, 2024

got benched and the his first priority is to tweet about fortnite https://t.co/rBiwjo7v8r pic.twitter.com/zuPz1YecnX — Nick (@PHNxBuns) December 21, 2024

he cant clip farm now that he got benched so now he’s engagement farming on Twitter 😭 https://t.co/r7RYK5LgzP — BraveVol ✞ (@vol_brave) December 21, 2024

If they say Will Levis is a good qb one more time https://t.co/4a1xY4sBh7 — Unemployed Entrepreneur (@lVleho) December 21, 2024

What are you gonna do will? Throw another pick? #FortniteOG https://t.co/iBYpNdYamx — Curtis Wrench (@sensualminion_) December 21, 2024

Of course, Levis was far from the only one to criticize the repeated “Fortnite OG Kickoff” mentions (which continued Saturday). A lot of people on social media have had plenty to say about those. But what’s notable is that Levis’ decision to weigh in led to a flurry of people roasting his play, his mayo takes and more.

And even his follow-up tweet on loving Fortnite himself didn’t help much.

