On Monday, ESPN announced a new music partnership for Monday Night Football this season.

Per ESPN’s release, Timbaland and Justin Timberlake will curate music for seven weeks of MNF games this season, including the Week 1 Bills-Jets season opener. The music will be featured in promos, game broadcasts, and pregame shows.

Here’s a quote from the release.

“Football and music go hand-in-hand, like the iconic Timbaland and Justin Timberlake duo, who collaborate on music to near perfection,” said ESPN Senior Director of Sports Marketing Curtis Friends. “ESPN’s Monday Night Football music curatorship is popular with fans given the access this partnership provides to new and unexpected combinations of music with sport. We’ve had Diplo, DJ Khaled, Drake, and Marshmello and this fifth season, for the first time, we have two curators in Timbaland/JT we know will energize all us fans for this NFL football season.”

Last season, ESPN teamed up with Marshmello to remix the Monday Night Football theme song.

Here’s a trailer for ESPN’s first game of the season, featuring a single from Timbaland, Timberlake, and Nelly Furtado called “Keep Going Up.”

In addition to Week 1, the curated music will be featured in Week 6 (Cowboys-Chargers), Week 11 (Eagles-Chiefs), Week 16 (Ravens-49ers), the still-to-be-announced Week 18 doubleheader, and ESPN’s two playoff games (one Wild Card, one Divisional).

Using the curated music sparingly throughout the season should make those weeks stand out from the other weeks and lend a big-game feel to those matchups.

[ESPN]