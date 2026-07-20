Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar

One of the most recognizable college football analysts on ESPN airwaves will remain with the Worldwide Leader for the foreseeable future.

Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow has signed a multiyear extension with ESPN to continue serving as a college football analyst on SEC Network, the network announced on Monday. Tebow will remain one of the central pillars of SEC Network’s traveling roadshow, SEC Nation, each Saturday during college football season. The former Florida Gator has contributed to the show for the past 13 seasons.

In addition to his SEC Network work, Tebow will continue serving as an analyst during ESPN’s College Football Playoff programming and appear across ESPN’s studio shows like College Football Live and SportsCenter, the announcement says.

“Tim’s unrivaled experience in the SEC combined with his knowledge and genuine passion for the game make him one of the sport’s most credible voices, particularly among the SEC Nation fanbase,” ESPN content president Burke Magnus said in the release.

Tebow will be joined by a couple new colleagues on the SEC Nation desk this year as Matt Barrie takes over for longtime host Laura Rutledge, who anchored the show for nearly a decade. College football analyst Chase Daniel has also gotten the tap to join SEC Nation in place of Jordan Rodgers, who joined the show in 2020 but will now serve in an “elevated” role on ESPN’s other college football properties. Barrie, Tebow, and Daniel are expected to be joined by former NFL Pro Bowler and Alabama grad Roman Harper, who also joined SEC Nation in 2020.