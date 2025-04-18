Feb 10, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison walks off the court before the game between the Dallas and the Sacramento Kings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison met with select media members on Tuesday in an attempt to finally put the questions around the organization’s head-scratching decision to trade Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers to bed. But it turns out, Harrison maybe should have been even more selective in the media members he chose to be apart of the meeting.

At first, reporters at the meeting were not permitted to record the conversation, leaving fans in the dark as to what Harrison was even asked. But as the meeting played out, recordings were eventually allowed.

We now know that ESPN NBA reporter Tim MacMahon, in particular, did not take it easy on Harrison thanks to transcripts that have since emerged from the meeting.

MacMahon asked a number of very direct questions to Harrison, asking for him to explain his logic in trading a young star of the future like Dončić.

“’27 to ’30, you’re out on your first round capital,” said MacMahon. “Your own words, you created a three to four-year time frame. When the credit card bill comes due, that time frame is over. How is that in the best interest of long term interests of the franchise? And again, ’27 to ’30, you’re out of your capital, you build a Finals team doing it, and you traded the guy who led that Finals team? How is that in the long term best interest when he’s, at the time, a 25-year-old, generational talent who could have a 10-12 year runway? He’s one of the best players that we’ve seen.”

Harrison responded with a message he has consistently relayed over and over again, claiming that “defense wins championships.”

“I keep saying the same thing, but defense wins championships. I believe that we have a championship caliber team, not only for now, but also for the future. Obviously, the future will hold if I’m right or wrong, and ultimately, we’re going to be held to the standard of wins and losses, and every executive in every field is going to be held to that same standard.”

MacMahon didn’t let him off the hook, again asking Harrison to justify how leveraging their future by getting rid of their 25-year-old superstar is best for the future of the organization.

“Your long-term best interest though, 25, 26, 27 there’s your three years,” said MacMahon. “Then you’re out your first round capital. How does that make sense for the franchise?”

Harrison, who sensed that MacMahon clearly doesn’t view the move as the correct one for the future of the Mavericks, replied by claiming that MacMahon will change his mind when the Mavericks win.

“Like I said, we believe in the move we made,” said Harrison. “You obviously don’t, and that’s fine, and you’re entitled to your opinions, but we’re excited about the future of our team. Again, I think the future will hold. I think once we win, then that will change your mind.”

This led MacMahon to further emphasize to Harrison how Dončić has just gotten the team to the NBA Finals a season ago.

“And you didn’t believe that the team that went to the Finals last year with Luka as a centerpiece could continue to contend for championships?” asked MacMahon.

SHOUTOUT TIM MACMAHON FOR FLAMING NICO HARRISON ABOUT THE LUKA TRADE🔥🔥🔥🔥 READ WHAT HE SAID BELOW👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/RCXbhSozIA — Mavs Lead (@MavsLead) April 16, 2025

Harrison replied by again claiming that “defense wins championships,” which MacMahon clearly feels is a bit of a cop-out answer.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Wednesday, MacMahon openly mocked Nico Harrison’s regurgitated “defense wins championships” argument, comparing him to a wind-up doll that can only say one thing.

“He didn’t want to deal with him anymore,” said MacMahon. “He decided to dump him. And the only explanation you can get out of him is like one of those dolls where you pull the string. ‘Defense wins championships. Defense wins championships.’ There was one series (of questions) in there where I was pushing him on picks and I end it with something along the lines of saying, ‘So you didn’t believe in the core of the team that went to the Finals last year with Luka as the centerpiece could continue to contend for titles?’ He said ‘I’ll say it again, defense wins championships.’

“Dude… You won a Western Conference Finals championship last year. You got smoked in the Finals. But by the way, defense wasn’t your problem in that series. And if it was, why did you go and get Klay Thompson this summer? Shooting was your problem in that series. That’s why you did it. That’s the thing. If you are going to make a move this controversial, you have gotta be able to explain it. And Nico Harrison has completely failed in that regard. And for 57 minutes yesterday in a room I have never sat in at American Airlines Center before, it was an epic failure.”

.@espn_macmahon on the exclusive #Mavs roundtable: ‘It was an epic failure’ Listen to his entire segment with @1053SS, @rjchoppy and @BobbyBeltTX as he describes what went down during the sitdown with Nico Harrison and Rick Welts: https://t.co/oE4cNZhDCp pic.twitter.com/q2AEy9qqGf — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) April 16, 2025

Clearly, MacMahon isn’t afraid to hold Nico Harrison accountable for what he, and many others, believe was a monumental mistake.