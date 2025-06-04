Screen grab: ESPN

Last year, Tim Legler negotiated a new contract with ESPN that allowed him to call more games. Now, the longtime ESPN analyst and former NBA journeyman could be primed for even more.

As ESPN’s top NBA booth searches for its voice, it might have to keep searching. The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported on Wednesday that Doris Burke isn’t guaranteed a spot alongside Mike Breen. At the same time, Richard Jefferson, who has reportedly drawn interest from Amazon, is expected to re-sign with the Worldwide Leader.

That doesn’t mean Jefferson will be retained as one of the lead analysts, though. And with Doris Burke as potentially being the odd analyst out here, and perhaps RJ to a lesser extent, too, it could open the door for some tough decisions for ESPN to make. As Marchand noted in his write-up, ESPN doesn’t have a deep bench of current NBA analysts, which is why Jay Bilas called his first NBA playoff game alongside Mark Jones.

ESPN does have a Tim Legler, though. According to Marchand, some of ESPN’s top decision-makers really like Legler, and therefore, he could soon be in the mix as a Finals commentator.

Some top decision-makers like Legler a lot, and he could become a Finals option, according to sources briefed on the network decision-makers’ thinking.

Legler isn’t flashy, but he’s smart, clear, and respected. He breaks down the game in a way that resonates with hardcore fans and casual viewers alike. His on-screen presence is not that of someone who’s trying to go viral, and he’s not trying to overpower the broadcast. That might be exactly what ESPN needs right now.

With so much turnover in the booth and ESPN still trying to strike the right balance of insight and chemistry next to Breen, Legler’s consistency and credibility give him a real shot. He’s been part of ESPN’s NBA coverage for nearly two decades — and if there’s ever been a time to elevate him, this might be it.

But again, ESPN has decisions to make. The NBA Finals tip off this Thursday, June 5, and it’ll be the biggest test to date for the trio of Breen, Burke, and Jefferson.