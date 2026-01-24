Credit: ESPN

Tim Legler has been at ESPN for 25 years, but for a long stretch in the middle of that run, he wasn’t sure what his future looked like. He’d gone from a hot new analyst earning regular opportunities to someone relegated primarily to late-night SportsCenter hits with Scott Van Pelt. He hit what he called “a brick wall” and grew frustrated watching his name stay out of the mix for bigger roles.

But before that wall, before the frustration, Legler found something at ESPN that helped establish him as more than just a basketball expert breaking down film. He found Mike & Mike.

“I know that was a huge breakthrough for me — some of those segments,” Legler said on 06010 The ESPN Communications Podcast. “Those guys, I felt like if I was on campus, they wanted me in there. It was great. It was a great feeling. I even co-hosted with Greeny a number of times over the years if Golic wasn’t there, and that was a blast because I could even talk about other sports and other topics. I think one of the things it allowed me to do was show my personality, like my personality, my wit, some of the things that interest me.”

Mike Greenberg and Mike Golic launched Mike & Mike on ESPN Radio in January 2000, the same year Legler joined the network. The show built itself around contrasting personalities — Greenberg’s analytical, opinion-driven style against Golic’s grounded former-player perspective — and became one of ESPN’s flagship programs. It aired weekday mornings from 6-10 a.m. ET and started simulcasting on ESPN2 in 2006, eventually reaching more than three million listeners.

Regular contributors became part of the show’s fabric. Buster Olney, Tim Kurkjian, Mark Schlereth, Cris Carter, to name a few. And Legler, who became a frequent guest and occasional co-host when Golic wasn’t available. The format gave Legler something studio shows and SportsCenter segments couldn’t: time.

“Sometimes if you go to SportsCenter or you’re doing studio analysis, you don’t have a lot of time,” Legler explained to host Alex Feuz. “They’re bringing me on because they want me to do a film breakdown or talk about the game in a context, and it’s a short period of time before you got a producer in your ear saying, ‘OK, wrap!’ You gotta get it in. On [Mike & Mike], it’s a little bit more free form, so an answer to a question could lead down a totally different path from what they intended, and it’s a 15-minute segment a lot of times.”

Legler showed that he isn’t just a basketball analyst. He’s funny. He’s silly. He’s usually the guy who makes everyone in the room laugh. But viewers watching him break down pick-and-rolls on SportsCenter wouldn’t know that. They’d see the expert explain why a defensive scheme worked or didn’t, then the segment would end, and SportsCenter would move on.

Mike & Mike let viewers see who Legler actually was.

“It just allows you to inject a lot more of your personality, and I think that was very important for me because I think the people that know me in my personal life know that I’m silly, and I try to be funny, and I’m usually the guy that’s making everybody laugh in the room,” Legler said. “And it’s hard to see that sometimes in the context of doing serious basketball breakdowns. That show allowed a lot of my personality to come out, and I think that really helped me in terms of breaking through in my career.”

Legler became one of ESPN’s most respected basketball analysts, but his career at the network was marked by a winding path. He called games early in his tenure, teaming with the late John Saunders and Greg Anthony on Sunday nights for a full season before ESPN moved him back to studio work. Then opportunities dried up. He spent years doing sporadic appearances, a game here or there, but nothing consistent. The work kept him visible enough that fans knew his name, but not prominent enough to put him in the conversation for ESPN’s top roles.

The tide turned after ESPN fired Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson following the 2023 NBA Finals. Legler’s consistent work and analysis broke through at the right time, and the network expanded his role. He renegotiated his contract in 2024 specifically to get more game analyst assignments, telling the Awful Announcing Podcast that calling games was “probably the most fun year I’ve had at ESPN of all the years.”

Then ESPN promoted him to the top booth. In August 2025, the network announced Legler would replace Doris Burke alongside Mike Breen and Richard Jefferson as the lead analyst for NBA Finals coverage. After 25 years at ESPN, including stretches where he wasn’t sure he had a future there, Legler landed the job.

Much of the groundwork for Legler’s breakthrough can be traced back to Mike & Mike, which wrapped in November 2017 after 17 years on the air amid reports of tension between Greenberg and Golic. Greenberg moved on to host Get Up, while Golic continued with Golic and Wingo until ESPN canceled that show in 2020. Over nearly two decades, the duo built one of ESPN’s most successful programs — and in the process, gave regular contributors like Legler something tangible.

For Legler, those 15-minute segments where he could talk basketball, crack jokes, and show viewers who he actually was beyond the film breakdowns proved crucial. Twenty-five years later, he’s calling NBA Finals games because Mike Greenberg and Mike Golic gave him time to be himself on a show that reached millions of listeners every morning.