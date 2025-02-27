Photo Credit: ESPN

It’s been a very bad week for Aaron Rodgers on ESPN’s Get Up.

Monday, host Mike Greenberg and the rest of the cast covered the No. 8 Rodgers jersey that has hung on the set since he joined the New York Jets. The somber “ceremony” featured mournful music and mock tributes (“Curtains on Aaron Rodgers’ era with the Jets”).

That segment proved a sad commentary on how the veteran quarterback’s star has dimmed, but Rodgers took another beating on Wednesday’s show. ESPN NFL analyst Tim Hasselbeck discussed the speculation about the Los Angeles Rams trading quarterback Matthew Stafford. Rodgers has been mentioned as a possibility for the Rams.

“Rodgers is a low-priority free agent,” Hasselbeck said. “Meaning everybody else gets to choose and then whatever is left, that’s going to be his options.

“I can’t imagine that the Rams are sitting there saying, ‘Yeah, either one, we’re good with either one.’ There’s no way that that’s the Rams’ posture.”

“[Aaron] Rodgers is a low-priority free agent. … I guarantee you that they are not trying to get older and slower at the position.” —@tthasselbeck on the possibility of the Rams pursuing Aaron Rodgers 😯 pic.twitter.com/WoGpIu50My — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 25, 2025



So, in the space of less than two years, Rodgers has gone from coveted four-time NFL MVP to possible savior of the Jets to “low-priority free agent.” This makes it sound as if Rodgers is that poor kid in gym class who gets picked after all the good players have been selected by the captains.

Hasselbeck concluded with another brutal remark.

“I guarantee you (the Rams) are not trying to get older and slower at the position,” Hasselbeck said.

It’s not that Hasselbeck’s opinion was surprising. Even casual fans could see that the 41-year-old Rodgers played like, well, a 41-year-old quarterback last season. He posted the worst statistics of his career. But to hear Hasselbeck say that out loud is another sad sign for Rodgers, the second this week on Get Up.