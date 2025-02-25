Pat McAfee on the Pat McAfee Show set at the Super Bowl LIX media center at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
ESPNBy Drew Lerner on

A new staple of ESPN’s daytime programming is returning this week.

Following a post-Super Bowl hiatus, The Pat McAfee Show is returning to air this Wednesday from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the site of the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine.

McAfee’s progrum will be live Wednesday through Friday at its normal times, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET on ESPN, with the final hour and change on ESPN+. As always, the show will also be available on McAfee’s YouTube channel. The Pat McAfee Show has been on hiatus for two weeks, with its last show having aired February 10, the day following the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl win.

The NFL Scouting Combine is a perfect fit to host McAfee’s show, which hails from Indianapolis, the city in which the former punter spent his entire NFL career. And given the free and loose format that McAfee is known for, this week could produce some viral moments with the incoming rookies participating in this year’s events.

About Drew Lerner

Drew Lerner is a staff writer for Awful Announcing and an aspiring cable subscriber. He previously covered sports media for Sports Media Watch. Future beat writer for the Oasis reunion tour.

View all posts by Drew Lerner