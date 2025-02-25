Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A new staple of ESPN’s daytime programming is returning this week.

Following a post-Super Bowl hiatus, The Pat McAfee Show is returning to air this Wednesday from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the site of the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine.

The @PatMcAfeeShow is BACK! Live this week from @LucasOilStadium at the 2025 #NFLCombine in Indianapolis 🗓️ Wednesday-Friday

🏈 Noon-2p ET | ESPN, ESPN YouTube, ESPN+

🏈 2-3p ish ET | ESPN+, The Pat McAfee Show YouTube pic.twitter.com/kQMrte3Dwv — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) February 25, 2025

McAfee’s progrum will be live Wednesday through Friday at its normal times, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET on ESPN, with the final hour and change on ESPN+. As always, the show will also be available on McAfee’s YouTube channel. The Pat McAfee Show has been on hiatus for two weeks, with its last show having aired February 10, the day following the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl win.

The NFL Scouting Combine is a perfect fit to host McAfee’s show, which hails from Indianapolis, the city in which the former punter spent his entire NFL career. And given the free and loose format that McAfee is known for, this week could produce some viral moments with the incoming rookies participating in this year’s events.