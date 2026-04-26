Credit: ESPN; E60

Sports are often praised for their healing power, but they can’t solve life’s major problems. Still, they can offer a unifying bond in difficult times.

This idea of unity and rallying together is especially evident in Oklahoma City, a sports city unlike any other — not only in the NBA, but across all major sports — home to a small-market franchise shaped by both tragedy and triumph.

E60’s The Oklahoma Standard explains how the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder won it all for a community still healing from the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in U.S. history.

ESPN senior writer Baxter Holmes takes great care in this hour-long documentary, which serves as a companion piece to his ESPN.com story. It’s scheduled to premiere on April 26 at 11 a.m. ET.

To better understand the community they play for, every Oklahoma City Thunder player visits the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum dedicated to those affected by the April 19, 1995 bombing.



📺 Watch E60’s “The Oklahoma Standard” April 26 at 11 AM ET on ESPN and the ESPN… pic.twitter.com/KDeC6xruiF — 30 for 30 (@30for30) April 19, 2026

There have been numerous documentaries about the Oklahoma City Bombing, which killed 168 people, including 19 children. If you’ve ever visited the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum, you quickly realize that virtually everyone in that tight-knit community has a connection to that terrible day: April 19, 1995. The Oklahoma Standard offers a fresh way to tell this story, with details sports fans might not know.

Holmes’s biggest success was securing Sam Presti’s appearance in the documentary. The Thunder general manager is widely regarded as the league’s best front-office executive. He has built two NBA Finals teams (2012, 2025) with two completely different rosters. Presti is known for being secretive and rarely gives one-on-one interviews. In the documentary, he explains why every new OKC player and staff member must visit the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum. It’s one of the E60 episode’s best parts.

The Oklahoma Standard doesn’t just feature current and former Thunder members, such as Presti, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Kevin Durant, and Russell Westbrook. The interviews with people directly impacted by the bombing are haunting.

Every Thunder player knows the history of Oklahoma City 💪



📺 Watch E60’s “The Oklahoma Standard” April 26 at 11 AM ET on ESPN and the ESPN App. pic.twitter.com/G6SSVdIJeC — 30 for 30 (@30for30) April 19, 2026

A significant portion of The Oklahoma Standard is dedicated to Sara Sweet, whose father, W. Stephen Williams, died in the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building. Her connection to the Thunder and Presti is especially touching. There’s also the story of Jack Thompson, the security supervisor at Paycom Center, who was among the first responders to the bombing. He has never visited the memorial and explains why.

Thompson loves that Thunder players are required to tour the memorial because “you’re entertaining some hurt people, some damaged people.”

E60’s The Oklahoma Standard will be available on demand in the ESPN App immediately following the television premiere.