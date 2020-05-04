ESPNBy Matt Clapp on

The Last Dance continued to deliver impressive ratings for Episodes 5 and 6 of the docuseries Sunday night. Episodes 5 and 6 averaged 5.5 million viewers across ESPN and ESPN2, with episode 5 averaging 5.8 million viewers, and episode 6 averaging 5.2 million viewers. Overall, The Last Dance has averaged 5.8 million viewers over its six premiere episodes.

“The Last Dance” continues to reach massive audiences, averaging 5.8 million viewers across premieres of its first six episodes, which is 62% more viewers than the next-closest documentary debut on ESPN (“You Don’t Know Bo” in 2012). On Sunday, May 3rd, Episodes 5 and 6 averaged 5.5 million viewers across ESPN & ESPN2 from 9-11 p.m. ET, with episode 5 (9-10 p.m.) averaging 5.8 million viewers and episode 6 (10-11 p.m.) averaging 5.2 million viewers, based on initial Nielsen reporting.

Week 2 averaged 5.9 million viewers across episodes 3 and 4, while Week 1 averaged 6.1 million viewers across episodes 1 and 2 (episode 1 averaged 6.3 million).

The Week 3 ratings are down a bit from the previous weeks, but that’s to be expected, and they’re still very strong numbers. There’s also the on-demand and re-airing audience to keep in mind, and those numbers have been huge:

The audiences for the premieres only tell part of the story; a larger overall audience continues to consume the documentary through re-airs and on-demand viewing. After a record-setting initial audience, including all viewing, Episodes 1 and 2 now have an average minute audience of 13 million and 13.1 million, respectively, figures which represent more than a 100% increase from initial Nielsen reporting. In less than one week, Episodes 3 and 4 have seen their audiences increase by 84% and 94%, respectively, from initial Nielsen reporting, now coming in at  11.3 million (Episode 3) and 10.9 million (Episode 4) viewers, both of which are higher figures than Episodes 1 and 2 reported a week after their initial airings.

Entering the The Last Dance premiere, we wondered if it would top the record viewership for an ESPN documentary: the 3.6-million mark set by You Don’t Know Bo in 2012. Well, The Last Dance continues to blow away those numbers on a weekly basis, and it seems clear that the audience will remain strong throughout its five-week, 10-episode run.

