Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Texas Tech kept its perfect season going on Saturday with a 34-10 beating of a previously unbeaten Utah team. After the game, the Red Raiders called out ESPN College GameDay, with a little help from Old Takes Exposed.

On paper, the matchup between Texas Tech and Utah was close. While neither team had a particularly strong win coming into the game, both were 3-0. The Utes were ranked No. 16 and the Red Raiders were No. 17. But despite what looked like an even matchup, the College GameDay panel unanimously picked Utah to prevail at home.

When the game was over, Old Takes Exposed shared a screengrab of the GameDay picks on X, formerly Twitter.

The Texas Tech football account replied to that post with one of its own, saying “Good call @CollegeGameDay.”

College GameDay had already been on the receiving end of criticism for its location on Saturday. The Texas Tech-Utah matchup was one of three games between ranked teams (with No. 22 Auburn at No. 11 Oklahoma and No. 9 Illinois at No. 19 Indiana being the others). Despite that, GameDay was at the matchup between unranked Florida and No. 4 Miami.