Texas Tech kept its perfect season going on Saturday with a 34-10 beating of a previously unbeaten Utah team. After the game, the Red Raiders called out ESPN College GameDay, with a little help from Old Takes Exposed.
On paper, the matchup between Texas Tech and Utah was close. While neither team had a particularly strong win coming into the game, both were 3-0. The Utes were ranked No. 16 and the Red Raiders were No. 17. But despite what looked like an even matchup, the College GameDay panel unanimously picked Utah to prevail at home.
When the game was over, Old Takes Exposed shared a screengrab of the GameDay picks on X, formerly Twitter.
— Freezing Cold Takes (@OldTakesExposed) September 20, 2025
The Texas Tech football account replied to that post with one of its own, saying “Good call @CollegeGameDay.”
Good call @CollegeGameDay 👍 pic.twitter.com/zAhFL7b6DD
— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) September 20, 2025
College GameDay had already been on the receiving end of criticism for its location on Saturday. The Texas Tech-Utah matchup was one of three games between ranked teams (with No. 22 Auburn at No. 11 Oklahoma and No. 9 Illinois at No. 19 Indiana being the others). Despite that, GameDay was at the matchup between unranked Florida and No. 4 Miami.
About Michael Dixon
About Michael:
-- Writer/editor for thecomeback.com and awfulannouncing.com.
-- Bay Area born and raised, currently living in the Indianapolis area.
-- Twitter:
@mfdixon1985 (personal).
@michaeldixonsports (work).
-- Email: mdixon@thecomeback.com
Send tips, corrections, comments and (respectful) disagreements to that email. Do the same with pizza recommendations, taco recommendations and Seinfeld quotes.