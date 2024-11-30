Photo Credit: ESPN

If we’ve learned anything through the years from College GameDay, it’s that literally anything can happen when the ESPN crew interacts with fans.

Saturday, fans were treated to a marriage proposal.

CGD set up shop at Kyle Field in College Station ahead of Texas A&M’s game against Texas.

“I am here with two Texas A&M superfans, Erica and Kyle,” CGD reporter Jess Sims said, interviewing the pair.

Sims asked Erica why Texas A&M meant so much to her.

“I got two degrees from here, I work here, my daughter is going to be Class of 2042, and it’s just the best place to be,” Erica said.

“Kyle, big, big deal game tonight, huge rivalry, how do you feel about ya’ll playing Texas tonight,” Sims asked.

“You know, that’s a fantastic question, but I have a better question. Erica,” Kyle said, getting down on his knee, “will you marry me?”

The crowd went wild when he popped the question. Erica stood looking stunned. Sims helpfully put the mic up to her mouth.

“Yes! Yes!” Erica replied.

Then music started blasting, the crowd went wild, confetti started flying, and the happy couple hugged and kissed.

A marriage proposal live on College GameDay in College Station. 🏈📺🎙️💍 pic.twitter.com/EI4lSirlgT — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 30, 2024

GameDay host Rece Davis cut in at that point, barely audible over all the celebration.

“Nick, Jess asked if you have any advice for the newly engaged couple,” Davis asked analyst Nick Saban. “Do you have some advice for them?”

“Well, we’re going on 53 years,” Saban said. “So we have coffee cups. Miss Terry bought us coffee cups. My coffee cup says, ‘Mr. Right,’ which I said, ‘That sounds good.’ But then her coffee cup says, ‘Mrs. Never Wrong.'”

“Congratulations out there,” Pat McAfee said to the happy couple.

“She was shocked,” fellow analyst Kirk Herbstreit added.

