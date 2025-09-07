Photo Credit: ESPN

While most of the NFL world believes the Green Bay Packers made a significant upgrade to their roster with the addition of pass-rusher Micah Parsons via trade with the Dallas Cowboys, ESPN’s Tedy Bruschi is concerned that Parsons could negatively impact the team, especially in Week 1.

During the Week 1 edition of Sunday NFL Countdown, Bruschi expressed concern that Parsons could “bring Dallas into [Green Bay’s] locker room” and has motivated the Detroit Lions ahead of an NFC North showdown vs the Packers.

“You could lose because of a player like this.”@TedyBruschi says Micah Parsons’ “brings Dallas into [Green Bay’s] locker room” when he mentioned why the Lions use trick plays 😯 pic.twitter.com/rEeHbvIsUj — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 7, 2025

“Rex (Ryan) was just saying you win because of players like this, but today, you could lose because of a player like this,” Bruschi said.

“But you bring Dallas into that locker room, when you’re talking about those that run trick plays, they can’t beat you straight up,” Bruschi continued. “Well, [the Lions] ran trick plays against your defenses because you weren’t smart enough to stop them, for one. And now what you did was give them so much motivation; do you understand the head coach on the other side in Dan Campbell? [Campbell] hears this stuff, and this guy is a mastermind of taking these words, and he’s going to insult his players.”

“I’ve never liked Detroit. I’ve never liked them. Even when I was in Dallas.” Micah Parsons will have no problem fitting in with #Packers. He also calls trick plays a “scared tactic.” “Trick plays are for people who can’t beat you straight up.” pic.twitter.com/NJr0y02ysf — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) September 4, 2025

“[Parsons] provided them all the motivation they possibly could need in Detroit,” Bruschi added. “He has to get that Dallas out of him. You got your money now, you got your contract. You should be happy… But you can’t provide this type of Dallas distraction in Green Bay.”