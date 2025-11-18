Screengrab via ESPN

It was smooth sailing for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football as they cruised past the Las Vegas Raiders. The postgame interview on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt was a different story.

The Cowboys rolled to a 33-16 victory over the Raiders to move to 4-5-1 on the season and keep their outside chances at a playoff spot alive. Prescott was the star of the evening, throwing for four touchdown passes in the victory.

But as he joined the postgame show with Scott Van Pelt on site at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, technical difficulties did what the Raiders defense could not do in stopping him in his tracks.

As soon as Dak Prescott started to speak, his microphone went out. All that you could hear was someone shout in the background that the show had lost audio. The camera then zoomed out and went to a wide shot before SportsCenter then went to an extended commercial break.

When the show then returned, thankfully order and audio were both restored as Van Pelt was able to continue his conversation with the Cowboys star quarterback.

Dak Prescott, ever the team player, then led the Cowboys fans still in attendance at Las Vegas around the set to chant “S-V-P” for Scott Van Pelt as he tried to defer to an “M-V-P” chant for Prescott. Maybe he wants Van Pelt to move to the old Around the Horn timeslot at 5 p.m. ET to help out ESPN’s daytime lineup too.