ESPNU's technical difficulties left viewers missing the opening moments of the Boise State-Georgia Southern game. Credit: ESPNU
For anyone who tuned into ESPNU at 4 p.m. ET hoping to see Boise State-Georgia Southern, well, you were out of luck. The network suffered technical difficulties for about 20-plus minutes as ESPN showed highlights from ACC Network’s 3-Day Weekend travel series.

Instead of learning about the Broncos and Eagles, viewers were learning about the city of Pittsburgh. Don’t get us wrong—Pittsburgh is a lovely city to learn about, but for any fans of the two teams trying to tune into their season opener, especially with Boise State having Playoff aspirations, Saturday afternoon was a cause for frustration.

The only thing offered was a tiny yellow reminder on the bottom right corner of the bottom line, as ESPN stated they were “currently experiencing technical difficulties.”

The game was supposed to start between 4 and 4:10 p.m. ET, and while it did kickoff, ESPNU’s broadcast didn’t start until nine minutes and 22 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Technical difficulties be damned, viewers at home missed Ashton Jeanty running for a 77-yard touchdown on his first carry of the game.

The technical difficulties subsided when Georgia Southern’s Marcus Sanders Jr. had just coughed up a fumble after an 8-yard gain.

So Eagles fans missed their team getting scored on, only to tune in just in time for a turnover. And Broncos fans missed Jeanty’s first of many touchdowns on Saturday, as he continues to be one of the more electric running backs in the country.

All that said, everything was kosher after missing nearly six minutes of game time. That didn’t stop there from being fan angst and frustration across social media.

While the broadcast was experiencing technical difficulties, the game was still paused for TV timeouts.

Despite the initial frustration, the game eventually went on, and fans were able to enjoy the rest of the action.

Perhaps ESPNU can show repeat Jeanty highlights next time it experiences technical difficulties. You’re not convincing any Boise State fans to try French fries on their sandwiches anytime soon.

