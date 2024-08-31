Credit: ESPNU

For anyone who tuned into ESPNU at 4 p.m. ET hoping to see Boise State-Georgia Southern, well, you were out of luck. The network suffered technical difficulties for about 20-plus minutes as ESPN showed highlights from ACC Network’s 3-Day Weekend travel series.

Instead of learning about the Broncos and Eagles, viewers were learning about the city of Pittsburgh. Don’t get us wrong—Pittsburgh is a lovely city to learn about, but for any fans of the two teams trying to tune into their season opener, especially with Boise State having Playoff aspirations, Saturday afternoon was a cause for frustration.

The only thing offered was a tiny yellow reminder on the bottom right corner of the bottom line, as ESPN stated they were “currently experiencing technical difficulties.”

The game was supposed to start between 4 and 4:10 p.m. ET, and while it did kickoff, ESPNU’s broadcast didn’t start until nine minutes and 22 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Technical difficulties be damned, viewers at home missed Ashton Jeanty running for a 77-yard touchdown on his first carry of the game.

The technical difficulties subsided when Georgia Southern’s Marcus Sanders Jr. had just coughed up a fumble after an 8-yard gain.

The Boise State-Georgia Southern broadcast on ESPNU didn’t start until the 9:22 mark of the first quarter due to technical difficulties. When the broadcast appeared, Georgia Southern was in the middle of fumbling (Boise State ball after review). 🏈📺😵‍💫 (h/t @JaudonSports) pic.twitter.com/TJvIzoh4p8 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 31, 2024

So Eagles fans missed their team getting scored on, only to tune in just in time for a turnover. And Broncos fans missed Jeanty’s first of many touchdowns on Saturday, as he continues to be one of the more electric running backs in the country.

Ashton Jeanty to the house! It’s a 77-yard TD and Boise State takes a 7-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/hy6MgHzQzv — B.J. Rains (@BJRains) August 31, 2024

All that said, everything was kosher after missing nearly six minutes of game time. That didn’t stop there from being fan angst and frustration across social media.

Here’s some of that:

ESPNU experiencing “technical difficulties” on the first Saturday of college football season? Today is the only reason that channel exists! — 2 TVs Evan, Esq. (@eribeaux) August 31, 2024

Who is submitting the class action lawsuit against @espn to pay us for our damages of not getting to see Ashton Jeanty’s first TD of this #Hei2man campaign? — LeonRiceFan aka Jordan (@BSUbluNorange) August 31, 2024

Thanks for doing play by play. ESPNU is having “Technical Difficulties” and showing a cooking show instead. — Padres & Boise State (@PerformanceGuru) August 31, 2024

ESPN not putting on, literally, ANYTHING that isn’t commercials while the Boise State game has technical difficulties is one of many reasons why this company deserves lesser — Karl  (@KtreyB) August 31, 2024

@JeramiahDickey the game isn’t being broadcast right now on ESPNU… Can you give us an update on the “Technical Difficulties” keeping the game off the TV?!?!? — Boise State Sports Report (@BSUsportsreport) August 31, 2024

I now have an irrational hatred of Pittsburgh. — Jeremy Kawika (@JeremyKawika) August 31, 2024

Hey, @ESPNU, put the Boise State-Georgia Southern game on, please. Thank you!!!!!! — Nathaniel Wilder (@WilderNathaniel) August 31, 2024

ESPNU is having technical difficulties??? Jesus… — SSN- Boise State-‘23 MW Champs🏈 🏆 (@SSN_BoiseState) August 31, 2024

While the broadcast was experiencing technical difficulties, the game was still paused for TV timeouts.

Even with “technical difficulties” with the broadcast, there still are TV timeouts. Not sure what that accomplishes. — John Wustrow (@jwustrow) August 31, 2024

Despite the initial frustration, the game eventually went on, and fans were able to enjoy the rest of the action.

Perhaps ESPNU can show repeat Jeanty highlights next time it experiences technical difficulties. You’re not convincing any Boise State fans to try French fries on their sandwiches anytime soon.

