Taylor Tannebaum (L) interviews Elizabeth Kitley on ACCPM in February 2023. (Walter Seaberg on YouTube.)

The California Golden Bears, Stanford Cardinal, and SMU Mustangs joined the ACC on July 1, taking the league from 14 teams to 17 after the latest round of conference realignment.

The new teams won’t be the only change in the conference this season, though.

On Wednesday, ESPN announced that Taylor Tannebaum would replace Kelsey Riggs as the host of ACC Huddle, the ACC Network’s flagship show. The show airs on Saturday mornings during college football season and previews the conference’s biggest matchups of the week.

Tannebaum has been with ACC Network since 2022, co-hosting the daily afternoon show ACC PM and sideline reporting for primetime ACC football games.

“It’s an opportunity of a lifetime to move into the ACC Huddle host seat alongside some of the best analysts in all of college football,” “The ACC will be as competitive as ever this season and I’m so excited to help highlight the conference’s greatness for fans this fall,” Tannebaum said.

The release also notes that Riggs, who only served as host for one year, will be transitioning ‘to an expanded new role on other ESPN studio programming.’

Tannebaum will also host the network’s coverage of ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte next week, which ESPN noted will feature nearly 48 hours of coverage of the conference’s media event over the four days it will take place.

[ESPN Press Room; image of Tannebaum interviewing Elizabeth Kitley on ACCPM in February 2023 from Walter Seaberg on YouTube.]