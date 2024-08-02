Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports (Aaron Rodgers, right); Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports (Taylor Swift, right)

Thursday’s edition of SportsCenter after the premature conclusion of the Hall of Fame Game featured a number of hot takes for the upcoming 2024-25 NFL season from the cast including Nicole Briscoe, Ryan Clark, and Matt Barrie. But of the three, Briscoe delivered by far the hottest take regarding pop icon Taylor Swift and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

You may be wondering what take Briscoe could have delivered when it comes to Swift and Rodgers. Aside from both being quite popular, the two pretty much have zero connection to one another.

Well, both were big storylines in the NFL last season for entirely different reasons, Swift for her appearances at the majority of Kansas City Chiefs’ games last year and Rodgers for his season-ending Achilles tear in the Jets’ season opening game.

Briscoe’s hot take was largely saying that she expects much of the same from both in the upcoming NFL season, saying that she believes that Swift will attend more games this coming season than Rodgers will play in.

“Taylor Swift attended 13 Chiefs games last season,” said Briscoe. “This season, she will attend more games than Aaron Rodgers will play.”

Nicole Briscoe follows with a bold NFL prediction for 2024: * Taylor Swift with attend more games than Aaron Rodgers will play. And Matt Barrie’s bold prediction: * The Cowboys will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2020. pic.twitter.com/ycgGjc834R — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 2, 2024

Both Barrie and Clark were immediately shocked with what Briscoe had predicted, with Clark in particularly heavily disagreeing.

“Wow, there is no way,” said Clark. “That’s crazy.”

This prediction from Briscoe either means that she expects Swift to attend even more games this coming season than she did last year. Or that she expects Rodgers to suffer another injury that holds him out for a large portion of the year.

Either way, Briscoe certainly came up with a hot take that was truly a jarring one.

[Awful Announcing on X]