One of ESPN’s most highly anticipated deals of 2025 could be finalized sooner than expected.

According to Front Office Sports, the Worldwide Leader’s deal with the NFL — which includes a takeover of NFL Media in exchange for the league taking a stake in the network — could clear regulatory approval as early as April.

The news comes as FOS adds that ESPN executives recently conducted a site visit of NFL Media’s studio and office space in Los Angeles, near SoFi Stadium. The visit is seen as a key indicator that the deal could be moving forward under a quicker timeline, though FOS reports that if there are any delays, ESPN might not take over the league’s media properties until Jan. 1, 2027.

The difference is very important, given what is at stake for the network next season, when it airs its first-ever Super Bowl.

The deal between ESPN and the NFL requires approval from the U.S. Justice Department because the league would take a stake in the network under its proposed terms. ESPN will own NFL Network and license NFL RedZone, while also folding the league’s fantasy football products into its own.

Owners voted to approve the agreement in October.

As part of the deal (which would rewrite the already-complicated relationship between the two sides), the Worldwide Leader also took over rights to three additional game broadcasts per season, which will air on NFL Network (and, potentially, the ESPN Unlimited standalone service). It’s unclear how the valuation of the agreement might change if ESPN misses the chance to distribute those games in 2026, should regulatory approval be delayed.

Given all the promotional heft that would come from running NFL Network and RedZone ahead of its historic maiden Super Bowl, ESPN will certainly press the Trump administration to push the deal through as soon as possible.