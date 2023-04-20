The ESPN Sunday Night Baseball telecast this weekend will feature an in-game conversation with perhaps one of the most unique players in Major League Baseball. Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo will be mic’d up for an in-game conversation with the Sunday Night Baseball crew, as New York takes on the San Francisco Giants.

ESPN PR made the move official on Thursday morning in a tweet.

Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, and Buster Olney will be on the call for Sunday’s contest and will have a chance to converse with Nimmo during an unspecified inning of the game.

It’s worth mentioning that Nimmo will receive a financial incentive from the league for agreeing to be mic’d up, as in-game interviews have increased around Major League Baseball. As reported by Andrew Marchand of The New York Post, Nimmo will receive $10,000 to do the in-game interview.

This past offseason, the 30-year-old Nimmo signed an 8-year, $162 million contract to remain in New York. While the financials reported by Marchand are not a huge amount of money, it’s still a nice extra incentive to help not only the sport but the Worldwide Leader with the in-game experience.

Nimmo is unlike any other player in the league, which certainly could point to why ESPN chose to mic him up rather than household names like Pete Alonso or Francisco Lindor. Nimmo hustles on every play — even sprinting to first base on walks — and he always manages to have a huge smile on his face.

A beautiful bunt hit by Brandon Nimmo! pic.twitter.com/7KnvmMF007 — SNY (@SNYtv) April 19, 2023

A native of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Nimmo is from one of three states that don’t offer high school baseball. And yet, he managed to be a first-round pick, learning how to swing in a barn and playing American Legion Baseball.

Surely, fans will get an interesting perspective, one way or another from Nimmo during ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcast.

[ESPN PR, The New York Post]