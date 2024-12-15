Photo Credit: ESPN

ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown cast dubbed themselves “Team Moss” Sunday in honor of Randy Moss, who announced Friday he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Moss first announced on the show two weeks ago that he had a health issue that required him to wear glasses during the broadcast.

For this reason, he missed last week’s show.

Now that Moss has made the diagnosis public, his Countdown colleagues have his back. Host Mike Greenberg kicked off the show by highlighting the “Team Moss” initiative.

“Before we begin, a word about our friend, Randy Moss,” Greenberg said. “Perhaps you saw him on IG Live on Friday, or you heard about it; he described himself as a cancer survivor and explained in some detail what he’s been through the last few weeks, and as we look forward to the day he can be back here with us where he belongs, today, we are officially ‘Team Moss.'”

The Countdown analysts tried to keep the tribute lighthearted despite Moss’s serious diagnosis. Rex Ryan pointed out he’d worn a purple tie in Moss’ honor and joked he couldn’t wait to have him seated once again by his side at the desk because “One of the reasons I’m a lot better looking than you are.”

Tedy Bruschi invited fans to join the fight.

“If you want to join Team Moss on this fight against cancer, go to RandyMoss.com, you’ll find out all the information there, buy yourself some good swag, all proceeds to to cancer research … we’re with you, Moss.”

The Sunday NFL Countdown crew paid tribute to Randy Moss in light of his cancer diagnosis: https://t.co/J3XxQKjXc1 pic.twitter.com/9xrgqDgfS1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 15, 2024

Moss has been known to have some fun on the set since joining Sunday NFL Countdown in 2016.

He probably appreciated his colleagues for not taking things too seriously.

“Please get back soon, Randy, because we cannot have Rex be the most handsome man on the set,” Adam Schefter joked.

[ESPN]