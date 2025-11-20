Credit: ESPN

It’s been more than 19 months since we first learned that ESPN was planning to release a 30 for 30 about Stuart Scott.

We now know when the highly anticipated documentary episode focused on the late SportsCenter anchor will be released, with the Worldwide Leader announcing that it will premiere at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday. Dec. 10.

Airing on ESPN and the ESPN app, Boo-Yah: A Portrait of Stuart Scott will debut following the 2025 Heisman Trophy ceremony, a timeslot the network has often reserved for its 30 for 30 franchise and other high-profile offerings. In addition to the Heisman Trophy ceremony (which will air on ABC), Disney has announced a day’s worth of sports programming, including multiple college football and basketball games, across its platforms leading up to the latest 30 for 30 premiere.

Produced and directed by Andre Gaines, Boo-Yah “traces Stuart’s journey from local television in North Carolina to becoming one of ESPN’s most influential voices,” according to a release. It will also feature never-before-seen archival footage, including self-shot home videos, as Scott himself “helped document his rise to prominence, painting an unfiltered and deeply personal portrait of a man who redefined what it meant to be both a journalist and cultural icon.”

“Stuart Scott didn’t just change sports journalism — he changed culture. He made millions of people feel seen at a time when few voices like his were given the mic,” Gaines said in a statement. “What makes his story even more powerful is that Stuart was documenting his own life along the way — the father, the fighter, and the trailblazer who taught us all what authenticity looks like. His voice is woven through every frame, and we wanted to honor his legacy by letting him tell his story in his own words.”

30 for 30 ‘Boo-Yah: A Portrait of Stuart Scott’, chronicles the trailblazing ESPN anchor who broke barriers, brought hip-hop culture to SportsCenter and inspired millions through his career and courageous battle with cancer. Premieres December 10 at 9PM ET on ESPN and the ESPN… pic.twitter.com/VsVRWOqxMq — ESPN (@espn) November 20, 2025

Among those interviewed and featured in the film are several former ESPN colleagues and executives, prominent athletes who Scott voiced highlights of and members of his family. The release of the episode coincides with ESPN’s 19th Annual V Week for Cancer Research, which helps fundraise for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. Ahead of Boo-Yah‘s premiere, the network has announced plans to release merchandise, with 100% of the royalties donated to the V Foundation.

As for 30 for 30, Boo-Yah will mark just the third installment of the documentary franchise that ESPN has released in 2025. The most recent one debuted in September in the form of the three-part documentary Berlusconi: Condemned to Win.