“You strip down to your underwear …”

Just your typical start to the day over at ESPN Los Angeles.

What began as a $100 bet at the helm of ESPN LA’s John Ireland resulted in just that … Steve Mason stripping down to his underwear and run into Tommy Lam’s office while pounding on the door and yell something out.

Mason had to think about it, but not for long — and after seeing if Ireland would do the same.

Mason began to take off his jacket, and well — the chaos began.

The people behind the scenes began to play “Pony” by Ginuwine.

No shoes were allowed, either.

Mason also said that there was a class from USC there to observe the show and learn something, so they ended up seeing way more than they could have imagined.

We don’t know exactly the context, but he definitely ran, and he definitely ran half-naked. So he earned his money and said it was the best $100 ever.

By the looks of the responses on Twitter, there were a few who stopped what they were doing to see if Mason would actually go through with it.

Talk about dedication.

The duo has been radio partners off and on since 1992, so they knew they were good for the money. They both signed a multi-year extension last year that will continue their 30-year friendship.