Generally speaking, it is rarely a bad thing to have a surprise discount applied to your bill at a restaurant. But on Saturday morning, ESPN broadcaster Steve Levy found out the hard way that surprise discounts don’t always leave you feeling warm and fuzzy.

On Saturday morning, Levy shared a photograph of a receipt from what appears to be a breakfast order at McDonald’s. Most things listed were normal and expected – two egg and cheese biscuits, two orange juices, and a coffee. But one item on the receipt was particularly jarring for Levy: a 5 percent discount that is labeled “senior.”

Levy was not amused.

Good morning to me!

What the hell???? pic.twitter.com/9oDQ1giR44 — Steve Levy (@espnSteveLevy) April 22, 2023

“Good morning to me!” Levy said in a tweet on Saturday morning. “What the hell????”

Levy is currently 58 years old. And while he’s still nearly a decade away from the standard retirement age in the United States, he is technically old enough to qualify for the PGA Senior Tour, which allows anybody over the age of 50 to compete.

In reality, Levy still has several years before he can truly be considered a “senior,” but being reminded of your mortality as you’re trying to enjoy a McDonald’s breakfast is a tough way to start your weekend.

[Steve Levy]