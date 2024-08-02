Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN has added another college football analyst to its ranks ahead of the 2024 season.

Per a Friday release, former Boston College, Temple, and Colorado State head coach Steve Addazio has joined ESPN’s ranks. He’ll work as a game analyst this season on various platforms. For his debut in Week 1, Addazio will work with Clay Matvick.

Matvick’s primary partner last season was Aaron Murray.

“We are excited to welcome Steve Addazio to our talented roster of analysts,” said Amanda Gifford, ESPN vice president of production. “Steve’s vast experience and enthusiasm for college football make him a perfect fit for our coverage and we look forward to having him join us in the booth this fall.” […] Addazio shared: “I’m honored to join ESPN and share my love for college football with viewers across the country. I’m eager to utilize my coaching experience in a new way and bring my perspective and passion to the commentary booth.”

The rest of ESPN’s college football talent lineup will be announced in August.

It’s been a somewhat busy week for ESPN’s college football coverage heading into the 2024 season. Paul Finebaum inked an extension with ESPN and SEC Network this week, while the company also added writer Max Olson, most recently with The Athletic, to its talent roster.

[ESPN]