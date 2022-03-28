Although he’s the face of ESPN, Stephen A. Smith rarely just sticks to sports. That was on full display Sunday night when he forced his way into the national conversation to debate Will Smith vs Chris Rock.

Social media and the entertainment world came to a screeching halt when Will Smith stepped on stage at the Oscars, walked up to Chris Rock and slapped the comedian across the face for telling a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

The incident created one of the most stunning moments in live television history. Debates flew as to whether the slap was real, and if it was, who deserved more blame? Rock for insulting Jada Pinkett Smith, or the King Richard star for slapping Rock?

And when there is debate, Stephen A. Smith will make his way to the party. The First Take host went on Twitter and lashed out at Will Smith’s quarrel with Rock. Unfortunately, he joined thousands of others on Twitter in attacking the wrong Will Smith. Instead of the Academy Award winning actor, it was a red-headed podcast host with the Twitter handle @WillSmith who drew the ire of Stephen A.

Please tell me I didn’t see what I just saw. Somebody please tell me that @willsmith was joking and it was part of the show when he just smacked @chrisrock on National Television. I’m begging y’all….please don’t tell me @willsmith would do something like that??? — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 28, 2022

If @willsmith seriously did that — and he wins the OSCAR — he just stained the greatest moment of his career. You cannot do that S$&@!!Especially as a BLACK MAN, in that position, to ANOTHER BLACK MAN(@chrisrock) on THAT STAGE. If this was not a joke, Will won’t live this down!!! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 28, 2022

I just saw the RAW footage. @willsmith should be ashamed of his damn self. It was a G.I. Jane joke. Total B.S. If it were @TheRock or someone like that instead of @chrisrock would he have done that shit! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 28, 2022

Total BS by @willsmith. If his night is ruined because of this he deserves it. The man has Denzel & Bradley Cooper trying to calm him down. For what? A joke about his wife in G.I. Joe? Come on! The shit was embarrassing! A very very bad look! Love Will. But not after this B.S. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 28, 2022

Didn’t know until just this moment about @jadapsmith having Alopecia. She’s wonderful and great. So is @willsmith — which we all know. They’re both phenomenal. But you do NOT do what Will did in that setting. Go backstage and handle that shit if you must. Horrible look! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 28, 2022

This is not the first case of mistaken identity on social media, with figures like Baltimore Ravens voice Gerry Sandusky knowing all too well about wrongfully receiving the internet’s ire. But it wasn’t until Smith’s sixth tweet about the incident that the ESPN host finally stopped tagging the wrong Will Smith. (For the record, the actor does not have a verified Twitter account.)

And, mind you, we haven’t really gotten to the point that Will Smith the first Oscars produced by a Black Man (@willpackerprods). I can’t believe this — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 28, 2022

There’s no excuse for that, Will Smith. pic.twitter.com/v8u8PtQRMX — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 28, 2022

Beyond repeatedly tagging the wrong Will Smith, Stephen A’s outrage was surprising. You have to wonder if Stephen A. is concerned someone might eventually give him the same treatment Will Smith just handed Chris Rock.

Stephen A. has gone off on Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, even drawing outrage from the latter’s mom. He’s admitted athletes have been upset with his criticism in the past. Did he just watch Will Smith react to a joke from Chris Rock and have the harsh realization that TV stars can get smacked for provocative commentary?