Although he’s the face of ESPN, Stephen A. Smith rarely just sticks to sports. That was on full display Sunday night when he forced his way into the national conversation to debate Will Smith vs Chris Rock.

Social media and the entertainment world came to a screeching halt when Will Smith stepped on stage at the Oscars, walked up to Chris Rock and slapped the comedian across the face for telling a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

The incident created one of the most stunning moments in live television history. Debates flew as to whether the slap was real, and if it was, who deserved more blame? Rock for insulting Jada Pinkett Smith, or the King Richard star for slapping Rock?

And when there is debate, Stephen A. Smith will make his way to the party. The First Take host went on Twitter and lashed out at Will Smith’s quarrel with Rock. Unfortunately, he joined thousands of others on Twitter in attacking the wrong Will Smith. Instead of the Academy Award winning actor, it was a red-headed podcast host with the Twitter handle @WillSmith who drew the ire of Stephen A.

This is not the first case of mistaken identity on social media, with figures like Baltimore Ravens voice Gerry Sandusky knowing all too well about wrongfully receiving the internet’s ire. But it wasn’t until Smith’s sixth tweet about the incident that the ESPN host finally stopped tagging the wrong Will Smith. (For the record, the actor does not have a verified Twitter account.)

Beyond repeatedly tagging the wrong Will Smith, Stephen A’s outrage was surprising. You have to wonder if Stephen A. is concerned someone might eventually give him the same treatment Will Smith just handed Chris Rock.

Stephen A. has gone off on Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, even drawing outrage from the latter’s mom. He’s admitted athletes have been upset with his criticism in the past. Did he just watch Will Smith react to a joke from Chris Rock and have the harsh realization that TV stars can get smacked for provocative commentary?

