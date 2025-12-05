Photo credit: ESPN on ABC

Stephen A. Smith earned the nickname “Screamin A.” early in his TV career because of his boisterous personality, and because it’s a punny rhyme.

While the nickname might fit the character, the First Take host doesn’t appear to view being known as “Screamin A.” as any sort of badge of honor. Instead, he wonders why passionate white people in media aren’t similarly accused of screaming all the time.

During his Friday afternoon show on Mad Dog Sports Radio for SiriusXM, Smith pushed back on his critics in the wake of Max Kellerman finally addressing their First Take break-up more than five years ago. Smith never named Kellerman or anyone else while addressing his critics. But after claiming “the people who talk smack about me could all kiss my ass,” he pivoted to his “Screamin A.” nickname, implying there might be a racial component behind it.

“You got a lot of loud ass white people, they ain’t called screaming whatever,” Smith said. “They’re considered passionate. But I’m screaming. And then if I’m screaming, I’m angry. But they’re considered passionate. So, there’s a discrepancy and sometimes you feel compelled to bring that up.”

Charles Barkley has similarly taken issue with being known as “brash,” believing his enthusiasm gets labeled “brash,” while white commentators are more likely to be dubbed passionate.

It’s worth pointing out, however, that Smith works with someone every Wednesday on First Take who garnered the nickname “Mad Dog” because of his tendency to scream and erupt on-air. Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo was given an entire segment on First Take devoted to screaming at the camera where the audience is more likely to accuse him of being crazy than passionate.

Stephen A. Smith has similarly done his fair share of yelling on-air. Russo was labeled “mad” early in his career for his yelling, while Smith was branded as “screaming.” Additionally, Smith made it hard for others to get similar nicknames. Because when aspiring media personalities start screaming, they’re often viewed as inauthentic and accused of trying too hard to be Stephen A. Smith.

Maybe Smith doesn’t love the “Screamin A.” nickname now that he’s well-established in his media career and making a pivot toward politics. But the name fits the rhyme and he has a lengthy reel of rants to help remind everyone where it came from.