Photo credit: ESPN

It’s officially official, Shannon Sharpe left Skip Bayless for Stephen A. Smith. Sharpe will make his First Take debut Monday, Sept. 4.

After much speculation about where Sharpe was headed after he reached a buyout agreement with Fox Sports in June, the Pro Football Hall of Famer’s media future is starting to take shape. Earlier this week, Sharpe announced he was bringing his Club Shay Shay podcast to Colin Cowherd’s platform, The Volume. And Thursday morning, ESPN announced Sharpe is taking his debate talents to First Take.



“Mr. Shannon Sharpe will be joining the crew,” Smith announced. “He will be joining First Take. It is official. Shannon Sharpe is coming to First Take, he will debut Monday, Sept. 4. He will be on here every Monday and Tuesday with yours truly.”

“It is official, I just learned it 60 seconds ago, literally 60 seconds ago,” Smith added. “It is official, Shannon Sharpe is coming to First Take and he debuts Sept. 4.”

Smith may have just learned about Sharpe joining First Take, but the rest of us found out about a week ago, when Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported the Pro Football Famer was heading to ESPN. Marchand reported Sharpe would join First Take every Monday and Tuesday during the NFL season. And although Smith initially dumped cold water on Marchand’s report, the First Take host then confirmed it Thursday morning. (As did ESPN in a release.)

The looming fireworks that will occur with Smith and Sharpe on the same set should generate some interest throughout the NFL season. But adding to the intrigue of Sharpe leaving Undisputed for ESPN is the fact that First Take used to be Bayless’s show.

“Condolences in advance,” Smith warned Sharpe about joining First Take. “You’re not used to getting beat down. He’s the modern-day Black Hulk. He’s not used to getting beat down…welcome to the beatdown, it’s coming.”

Bayless, who claims he never has and never will lose debate, would probably take some offense to that. Sharpe sat across from Bayless for nearly seven years, but Smith seems to think First Take is a different level of arena.

[First Take]