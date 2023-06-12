As if Stephen A. Smith doesn’t have enough career ventures on his plate, the ESPN host is planning to increase his character acting gigs.

Smith was recently interviewed by Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald and upon being asked about what’s next in his career, the First Take host said, acting.

“I’m going to do it,” Smith told Jackson with a smile. “I have a recurring role on General Hospital. They swear up and down I can act. I have never taken an acting lesson in my life… It makes me better on television. When you do that, you feel like you’ve achieved a great thing. I like that high, that feeling. It is something I intend to do because I think it’s going to make me better in everything I’m doing in my career.”

Impressive that he hasn’t had any acting lessons, Smith is pretty solid as “Brick” on General Hospital, but it always seemed like more of a hobby than an aspiration.

Perhaps it was lauding Robert De Niro’s ability to still get it on at the age of 79 that inspired Smith to chase more opportunities on the big screen. Or maybe it was hearing Mike Francesa tout his own ability as a “natural actor” that lit the competitive fire under Smith as he attempts to prove he’s the better untrained performer.

Smith is right, however, even if he doesn’t morph into a movie star like De Niro or Francesa, becoming a better actor only improves his other ventures. First Take is undeniably theatrical, with debate television often prioritizing being a source of entertainment more than it is journalism. Smith’s ability to act and improvise is part of the reason he’s been so successful on First Take. And in addition to wanting to be “arguably the greatest television talent in history,” Smith has repeatedly teased a future in politics, an industry where knowing how to act should essentially be a prerequisite.

